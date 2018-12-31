Police reports

• The presence of the holiday season has not deterred criminal activity in Mount Airy, including a break-in at the Salvation Army headquarters where a safe was targeted, according to city police department reports. That incident was discovered on Christmas Eve at the facility on South South Street.

After entry to the building was gained through an unlocked door, a wall safe was broken into, with an undisclosed sum of money and a Polaroid camera valued at $50 listed as stolen. Damage put at $150 occurred to the safe and door frames.

• An encounter with police answering a suspicious-vehicle call Thursday at Walmart led to a Pilot Mountain man being served with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of misdemeanor child abuse which had been filed in Stokes County on Sept. 10. James Eric Sawyers, 38, of 722 Jessups Grove Church Road, is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 4.

• An incident involving larceny and damage to property was discovered on Christmas Day at JT’s Auto Sales on West Pine Street. Two fog lights, two side mirrors and a chrome rear bumper were stolen from a 2003 Jeep Sahara, with the parts valued at $220 altogether. The vehicle also was keyed, causing damage estimated at $200.

• Jesse Taylor Parker, 23, of 215-D, Mayberry Ave., was jailed without bond on Dec. 22 after his arrest on charges including breaking and entering, child abuse, assault on a female and domestic criminal trespassing as the result of a domestic incident on Hadley Street. Parker is slated to be in District Court on March 18.

• Two camouflaged-colored all-terrain vehicles with a total value of $3,895 were reported stolen on Dec. 19 from Papa’s Scooters on West Pine Street after locks were cut off a storage building. Two Tao Tao ATVs were involved, a 250cc and a 150cc.

• Unattended clothes and other property valued at $280 were stolen on Dec. 20 after being left unattended at a coin laundry business at 449 Andy Griffith Parkway. Included were miscellaneous men’s and women’s clothing, laundry supplies, laundry baskets and a pink bookbag. The victims of the crime were identified as Julie Ann Irby and Roger Dale Moss of Holly Springs Road.