Local forum on race relations planned

Submitted photo Members of the Hope for the City Committee are shown during a recent meeting in the Mount Airy Municipal Building. From left are Jill Cawley, Emma Jean Tucker, Ron Snow, Mayor David Rowe, Dr. Evelyn Thompson, Frank Levering, Juliana Caldwell and Rodney Rosser. -

Race relations, a hot topic nationally in recent years, will be explored on the local level during an upcoming forum at Mount Airy High School, which is open to the public.

The event, scheduled on Jan. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the school auditorium, is planned by the Hope for the City Committee. That group, made up of citizens representing the diverse cultures of Mount Airy, was formed in February 2017 by Mayor David Rowe.

A catalyst for that involved comments by Rowe for a Washington Post article which were deemed racially insensitive. This included the mayor saying he believed African-Americans sometimes bring problems on themselves — pointing out, for example, that he wouldn’t hire a young black man wearing sagging pants to work at his construction company.

Rowe later apologized publicly for his remarks and pledged to improve race relations locally as part of efforts to soothe the hurt feelings of some in the community. That included his appointment of the Hope for the City Committee, containing 20 members of different ethnic backgrounds and walks of life reflecting a cross-section of local residents.

“We began meeting twice monthly and discovered we had much more in common than we each might have supposed with our values, hopes and dreams being almost identical regardless of ethnicity,” the mayor explained in announcing the upcoming community-wide forum.

Entitled “Race, Faith and Hope,” it is part of a continuing effort by the committee to make Mount Airy a better place for all peoples, Rowe added.

“We’re planning on having a panel of pastors who can help us understand what the problem of racism is,” he said.

A tentative list for the local panelists includes the Rev. Thomas Williams Jr., of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, and Dr. Jay Meadows, pastor of First Baptist Church of Mount Airy.

Wade Moody will moderate the forum.

“We have discussed that there is a problem,” Mayor Rowe said at a recent city council meeting when announcing the forum, which he hopes will provide potential answers for that.

In further discussing the issue Friday, Rowe said nothing specific has occurred locally which can be pointed to as evidence of racial problems, such as a business practicing segregation or denying service to someone because of skin color.

“Nothing like that has ever come up,” he said of recent events, saying the focus is on “just racism in general.”

The mayor used the term “implicit bias,” which refers to attitudes or stereotypes that affect people’s understanding, decisions and actions in an unconscious manner.

He believes the Hope for the City Committee has made progress in tearing down such barriers. Its mission statement is “to inspire meaningful and intentional change at the local level to accomplish racial unity through social, cultural and economic initiatives so together we can make Mount Airy a more-inclusive and unified city.”

“Through our meetings, we have found respect for one another and have created the ties that bind,” Rowe related. “We have discovered time together breaks down the walls separating us — we have taken a hard look at the perceptions we have and realize we have the same God and enjoy the same saving grace. … Given that, how can we be anything but inclusive?”

The upcoming event at Mount Airy High School represents an attempt to engage the general public in the same way.

“Our hope is that through this forum, our community could see how much better off we could be working together than separately,” Rowe pointed out in announcing the gathering.

He invites everyone to attend “for the betterment of Mount Airy.”

Members of the Hope for the City Committee are shown during a recent meeting in the Mount Airy Municipal Building. From left are Jill Cawley, Emma Jean Tucker, Ron Snow, Mayor David Rowe, Dr. Evelyn Thompson, Frank Levering, Juliana Caldwell and Rodney Rosser. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Hope-group.jpg Members of the Hope for the City Committee are shown during a recent meeting in the Mount Airy Municipal Building. From left are Jill Cawley, Emma Jean Tucker, Ron Snow, Mayor David Rowe, Dr. Evelyn Thompson, Frank Levering, Juliana Caldwell and Rodney Rosser. Submitted photo

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.