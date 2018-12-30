Plans unclear for fire-ravaged site

Tom Joyce | The News Looking a bit like the ruins of Richmond during the Civil War, a building ravaged by fire sits against a stark blue sky on Wednesday. Owners of the site presently have no plans for it once the remnants of the burned structure are removed. -

One of the big stories during 2018 was a fire that gutted a downtown Mount Airy building in June.

While demolition efforts are under way, there are now no plans for the empty space which will remain.

“Just for right now, we’re not going to be rebuilding anything back on that,” local businessman Ben Webb said Friday afternoon of the site at 207 E. Oak St. beside The Mount Airy News.

“We’re still kind of working through it,” Webb, who works closely on various projects with his father Tom, added regarding the property’s future in the wake of the fire.

It broke out in the early morning hours of Monday, June 18, as many local residents were preparing to start a new work week, at the building sometimes referred to locally as “the old rope factory.” It was constructed in 1946, initially to house a tobacco warehouse, and at the time of the blaze steps had been taken to secure historic landmark status for the building.

Responding to the blaze not only was the Mount Airy Fire Department, but members of a dozen volunteer units from both North Carolina and Virginia — with more than 60 firefighters on the scene in all. Two had to be treated for heat exhaustion at a Winston-Salem hospital.

“It was in the worst part of the year,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter recalled Friday. While battling a blaze in freezing conditions offers its own set of challenges, doing so in the summer can be even more problematic when hot weather becomes a health factor during heavy exertion, “especially (with) the magnitude of that fire.”

The blaze was determined to be accidental in nature.

Mayor David Rowe said Friday that while the Oak Street incident is a bitter memory from 2018 — which had the potential for a Chicago-style conflagration downtown — it was reassuring to see the cooperation among firefighters.

Demolition operation

In recent weeks, the focus for city government personnel has been on having the building torn down, a task being handled by Sowers Construction using heavy equipment.

“They have been working on it for about the last month,” Poindexter said. “It’s coming down little by little.”

Assistant Mount Airy Fire Chief Chris Fallaw, who also serves as city fire marshal, said safety has been a chief concern during the demolition process, especially with Oak and Trinity streets running alongside the property.

Fallaw said crews have done a good job closing those streets to traffic as needed, but there have been some harrowing moments. “I was there when some bricks went out in the road.”

The nearby Mount Airy News building began to shake when a portion of the burned structure crashed into it after being knocked down by crews.

“They’re just trying to get it down and move it,” city Planning Director Andy Goodall said of the operation now under way, “and they (the Webbs) will go from there.”

While the father and son recently were said to be “kicking around some ideas,” nothing concrete has emerged, according to Ben Webb.

He said Friday that there were ambitious plans for the building before the fire.

In May 2017, city officials had voted to rezone the 0.673-acre site to B-2 (General Business).

The rezoning was sought in order to consolidate Waterside Brands Inc. — the parent company of Ben Webb’s Fish Hippie clothing business — and other facilities at one location. This was to include corporate offices, operations and warehousing functions, along with bonded warehousing for alcohol storage and production of Old North State Winery, a nearby business of the Webb family’s.

Ben Webb added Friday that the East Oak Street structure also was targeted for a distribution center as part of the plans.

“We’re just disappointed that the building needs to be torn down,” he said.

Webb said evaluations will be made as to how the property can best meet future business needs of the family.

At least one Mount Airy official has a suggestion for its use, if other plans do not materialize.

“I don’t know what the Webbs are planning for that piece (of property),” Mayor Rowe said.

“It is perfectly suited for a parking deck.”

Looking a bit like the ruins of Richmond during the Civil War, a building ravaged by fire sits against a stark blue sky on Wednesday. Owners of the site presently have no plans for it once the remnants of the burned structure are removed. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Fire-this.jpg Looking a bit like the ruins of Richmond during the Civil War, a building ravaged by fire sits against a stark blue sky on Wednesday. Owners of the site presently have no plans for it once the remnants of the burned structure are removed. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.