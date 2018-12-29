Surry County Most Wanted

Evans - Lawson -

DOBSON — The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 47, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony exploiting the disabled/elderly and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Marcus Clark Lawson, 37, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and communicating threats.

• Dylan Blaize Brintle, 25, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for cyberstalking and assault on a female.

• Aaron James Epperson, 24, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for two counts of felony breaking and entering and 2 counts of felony larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

