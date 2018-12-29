Grapevine pruning workshop starts soon

Staff Report
DOBSON — Surry Community College will hold a one-day grapevine workshop next month.

Grapevine Pruning Principles will be held in Room 113 of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, on the SCC campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The workshop will focus on planning a strategic approach to grapevine pruning, which is crucial for efficient use of time, labor and sustaining long-term vine health. The class will meet in a classroom and then move to the Surry Cellars Vineyard. Participants will learn to use pruning as a tool to promote vineyard productivity, and to reduce risks associated with disease and spring frost injury.

Pre-registration and pre-payment of $20 are required. The class may be available free through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For more information, call (336) 386-3618.

Surry Community College has the only licensed, bonded winery in the Southeast as part of a college educational program and the only program of its kind as a community college program on the East Coast. The college offers a degree, diploma and certificates in Viticulture and Enology Technology.

Classroom instruction is supported by five acres of teaching vineyards and a state-of-the-art, bonded winery with a 25,000-gallon capacity where students gain hands-on experience with Surry Cellars wine – from grape to bottle.

To follow the Viticulture and Enology program on Facebook and Instagram, follow @ncviticulturecenter and @surrycellars, respectively.

