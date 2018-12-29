Three SCC Industrial Classes Start in January

Surry Community College Learn a variety of industrial careers starting in January at Surry Community College including Electrical Contractor renewal. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be starting three industrial career classes in January in Elkin, Yadkinville, and Dobson.

Electrical Contractor Renewal (eight hours or four hours) will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 17 at The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge Street, Elkin from 6 to 10 p.m. both nights. North Carolina requires professional tradesmen to obtain yearly continuing education units. Students must have the current code book. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $71 required. For more information or to register, call (336) 386-3398.

Manual Machining will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 15 through May 2 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville from 6 to 9 p.m. This course introduces machining operations as they relate to the metalworking industry. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $183 required. Tuition assistance may be available for qualified applicants through Surry Skill-UP. For more information or to register, call (336) 386-3398.

General Contractor’s Prep Class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 29 through March 21 in Room J-115 on the Dobson campus at 630 S. Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. This course will prepare experienced students for the General Contractor’s Residential licensing exam with a detailed review of the NC Residential Building Code for one- and two-family dwellings. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $127 required. For more information or to register, call (336) 386-3398.

———

Surry Community College is offering several classes in January for those interested the automotive industry.

A Motor Vehicle Dealer – Initial class will be offered on Jan. 3 and 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room YA 217 of the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. This two day, 12-hour, course meets the NC DMV pre-licensing course requirement to be a licensed automotive dealer in the state of North Carolina. Course topics include steps to obtaining a Motor Vehicle Dealer License, the fees associated with a Motor Vehicle Dealer License, the requirements to be a motor vehicle dealer, and many other reference materials. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $71 are required. For more information, or to register, call (336) 386-3580.

Automobile Collision Repair and Refinishing (Auto Body Repair and Restoration) will be offered at three different times in Room B-102, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The first class will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Jan. 7 through May 1. The second class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to noon, Jan. 8 through May 2. The third class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 10 p.m., Jan. 8 through May 2. The Collision Repair and Refinishing classes prepare individuals to apply technical knowledge and skills to repair, reconstruct and finish automobile bodies, fenders and external features. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $183 are required. There is also a $15 supply fee. For more information or to register, call (336) 386-3398.

An Auto Safety Inspection – Initial Certification and Renewal class will be offered on Monday, Jan. 7 and Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room V-113 of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. This eight-hour course prepares auto technicians and service personnel as safety inspectors for motor vehicles. The course covers regulations and test inspection procedures and is taught to ensure that the student understands the rules and regulations, can inspect a vehicle properly, and successfully pass qualification exams for certification as a safety inspector at a licensed inspection station. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $71 are required. For more information or to register, call (336) 386-3398.

A Motor Vehicle Dealer – Renewal class will be held on Monday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room YA 217 of the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. This N.C. Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this six-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $71 are required. For more information, or to register, call (336) 386-3398.

An Auto NC OBD II Emissions Inspection Certification and Renewal class will be offered on Monday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room V-113 of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. In this class, students learn the skills necessary to receive their On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) Emissions inspection license; this certification is required for any automotive industry professional who wants to be able to conduct inspections on the majority of vehicles on the road today. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $71 are required. For more information or to register, call (336) 386-3398.

Learn a variety of industrial careers starting in January at Surry Community College including Electrical Contractor renewal. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Electrical-Contractor.jpg Learn a variety of industrial careers starting in January at Surry Community College including Electrical Contractor renewal. Surry Community College