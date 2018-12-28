Pilot Mountain faced changes in 2018

Bill Colvard | The News Pilot Mountain’s town board settles down to conduct business on Dec. 6 after new members are sworn in. From left are Commissioner Kim Quinn, Mayor Evan Cockerham, Commissioner Scott Needham, Commissioner Donna Kiger and Town Clerk Holly Utt. - Bill Colvard | The News Then-Mayor Dwight Atkins (left) and Larry Cooke (a former ABC board member) set fire to one of the two bank notes burned in May. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — In the past year, the town of Pilot Mountain has made some big infrastucture decisions, but the biggest change is a state of mind, according to the town’s new mayor.

“The renewal of community involvement has been exciting to see this year,” said Mayor Evan Cockerham. “People are starting to take ownership of our development.”

Cockerham said the change negan when the town board launched the Main Street group a year and a half ago, and the momentum created by those people has spilled over to the Armfield Center and the town in general.

“More people have gotten involved with local government, and we’re starting to see that grow,” the mayor said.

He gives as an example a group of parents who came to a town meeting a few months back to speak about the lack of playground facilities in the town for their small children. But instead of complaining about the problem and leaving, they have continued to meet, applied for grants, gotten price quotes and done some fundraising to get the playground they want.

It is this sort of dig-in-and-get-your-hands-dirty attitude that Cockerham says will be the thing that sends Pilot Mountain on an upward trajectory.

“It started with downtown.” he said. “But it’s not just downtown anymore.”

In February, the town received funding from the Drinking Water State Reserve (DWSR) for a grant to the town of $1.95 million and a loan for the same amount. Those funds could have been used either to upgrade the town’s municipal water system or to build an inter-connection system to purchase water from Mount Airy.

Before the end of the year, the town board made the decision to inter-connect with Mount Airy and purchase water from the nearby town.

“That decision will impact both towns for 40 years,” said Cockerham. “But I see the biggest takeaway is finally getting some stability for water prices. Our water costs have fluctuated with whatever breaks at the plant. Now our costs will not fluctuate so dramatically.”

That same funding cycle provided Wastewater State Reserve (WWSR) funds for the Sunset Drive sewer project. The town received grants totaling $1,264,392 for the project and a loan for the same amount. An earlier grant for $500,000 had been rejected in hopes of getting more funds later.

“It was a little risky,” said Cockerham at the time, when he was a commissioner. “But we came away with a 50/50 balance of grants and loans this time.”

Long-deferred repaving of town streets got underway in 2018. The board came up with a plan to repave all of the streets needing paving with a zero-interest loan to be repaid each year with Powell Bill funds earmarked for the purpose. In August, Town Manager Boaz informed the board he had received an estimate from the Department of Transportation on the paving project with an estimate is significantly less than the $981,000 called for in the engineering report for the project.

“It’s one-third less,” said Boaz at the time. The board asked DOT to begin with Boyles Street, widely believed to be in the worst shape for the longest time. Work began shortly thereafter.

In April, town officials shot down a request for rezoning from a developer looking to bring 48 apartments to the outskirts of the town after a tremendous outpouring of public sentiment opposed to the plan. Several hundred citizens attended a public hearing to weigh in on the annexation and rezoning of a six-acre parcel of land on Barney Venable Road (off N.C. 268 just west of U.S. 52) to make way for a $6.7 million multi-family subsidized housing project. All were opposed to the project.

One 2018 incident that has not received much attention is something that Mayor Cockerham is particularly proud of, saying it sums up the Pilot Mountain spirit.

After the Sandy Level Community Council was unable to sell their famous collard green sandwiches at Mount Aiy’s Autumn Leaves Festival due to the lack of a commercial kitchen in which to prepare the food, Cockerham put Sandy Level spokesman Shelby King in touch with Niki Farrington, owner of Niki’s Pickles, who has a commercial kitchen at the Pilot Center.

“Niki offered her kitchen to Sandy Level for their fundraiser,” said Cockerham.

The iconic sandwiches were on offer at Pilot Mountain’s fall food truck festival.

“It was a nice thing to see,” said Cockerham.

