Holiday sanitation schedule

The New Year’s holiday means time off from work for many, but it largely will be business as usual Tuesday for Mount Airy sanitation crews.

Residential garbage collections will occur on schedule that day. But, there will be no yard-waste pickups on Monday.

Commercial trash routes will be run both Monday and Tuesday on schedule.

The holiday will cause some disruption of industrial pickups, however, which are scheduled Monday as normal but will not occur on New Year’s Day.

Municipal offices will be closed Tuesday for the holiday.