Art Matters is a weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Saturday

Breaking Up Christmas, Historic Earle Theatre, $7 or 2018 Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Old-Time concert and dance with The New Smokey Valley Boys, made up of Andy Edmonds, Kevin Fore, Wes Clifton and Todd Hiatt.

Movie This Week

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Movie Next Week

The Front Runner (R), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Friday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m. In 1988, Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign is derailed by a scandalous love affair.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Flatt Lonesome, 7:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Tickets vary by location: $45/$35/$25. The music group has been recognized by IBMA as Vocal Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Friday, Feb. 15

Annual Arts Ball, featuring The Band of Oz, Cross Creek Country Club,, 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 each. All proceeds from Arts Ball benefit school cultural arts programs.

Ongoing Programs

Note: Please check ahead of time before attending classes — some may be temporary closed on holidays.

New: Bring a Grown-Up Youth Yoga (ages 8 and up), Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 pm, Historic Earle Theatre, $10 each per month. Team up and enjoy an all-levels, beginner-friendly yoga class. We’ll explore poses, breathwork and centering practices that are great for everyone.

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Kids Art (ages 4-8), Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art. All materials provided.

Beginning Acting (ages 6 and older) Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $30 per month. Learn how to take your energy and turn it into a performance.

Painting Class (ages 12 and older). Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. Come and explore different types of painting techniques in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. All skill levels welcome and all materials provided.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by artistic directors.

Advanced Kids Art (ages 9-12), Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art! All materials provided.

Youth One Acts (ages 10 and up). Wednesdays, 4 -5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $30 per month. Learn short scenes to perform at the end of the month and learn acting skills, memorization, and stage presence. Every participant has a part.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.