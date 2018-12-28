Rain floods smaller rivers and creeks

Bill Colvard | The News The Ararat River flooded Riverside Park on Friday. -

Heavy rains have caused some flooding in streams and smaller rivers across the area.

Mount Airy’s Riverside Park was flooded and closed to the public on Friday.

According to Surry emergency services director John Shelton, Radar Road in Ararat was flooded and the Rockford Bridge was starting to flood Friday afternoon.

“Portions of Hwy. 52 are flooded by Lovill’s Creek,” said Shelton, “and Stewart’s Creek and the Mitchell River are flooding. Most of the small subsidiary waterways are cresting at flood stage.”

Shelton said he had notified DOT about Rockford Road and was engaging with people in Lowgap about flooding there.

He said there had been no water-related incidents as of Friday afternoon, but his department was getting reports as they came in and were responding to them.

“We’ve had some hydroplaning, but nothing serious so far.”

“The rain is supposed to go through tonight,” said Shelton, “and there could be up to four inches along the Blue Ridge, and that’s us.”

Dan Speight, engineering technician with the city of Mount Airy reported that the Ararat River peaked at 7½ feet above normal between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and had receded to 4½ feet above normal at 4:30 p.m. Speight’s measurements were taken at the East Pine Street Bridge near the city Public Works Department.

“We closed Riverside Park, Westwood Park and the Ararat River Trail,” said Speight. “Other than that, no roads were closed in town.”

Speight added that during the worst of the rain, water was accumulating in a lot of roads faster than the storm drains could carry it away.

“Leaves and sticks were blocking the drains, so we had the highway department come in and clean out a few of them,” he said.

The National Weather Service predicted patchy fog between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. The chance of precipitation overnight is 30 percent.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

