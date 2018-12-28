SCC Offering 2019 Classes for Music Fans

DOBSON — Whether folks are interested in making music or simply dancing to it, Surry Community College is offering several classes involving music in January.

• Line dance class will be held each Thursday, Jan. 10-Jan. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. There’s no need to feel left out at weddings and other parties when people can easily learn all the latest line dances in this fun, four-week course with Instructor Pat Adkins. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $35 are required.

• Immediately after line dancing, shag dance lessons will be offered on Thursdays, Jan. 10-31 from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. at The Pilot Center. With several venues in the area for outdoor concerts and shagging, participants won’t regret learning the quintessential summer dance of the Carolinas in this engaging course.

The class is suitable for those of all levels. Partners are encouraged, but not required. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $35 are required.

• A longer string band class will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elkin Heritage Center, 257 Standard St, Elkin. Students will receive basic instruction in guitar, mandolin, and bass in an open jam setting. No playing experience is necessary. Instruction will focus on basic chords and strumming patterns. Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to back up fiddle tunes and vocal songs.

Students need to bring a working instrument, preferably with new strings, picks, and a tuner. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $80 are required.

• Beginner mandolin lessons will be offered on Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elkin Heritage Center, 257 Standard St, Elkin. Students will learn the basic mandolin chords and strumming patterns as well as how to play lead melodies by ear. By the end of the course, each student should have the skills to play basic Old Time, Celtic, Bluegrass tunes and continue playing on their own with others in a jam setting.

Students will need their own working mandolins, picks and tuners. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $80 are required.

• Beginner Claw-Hammer Banjo class will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Students will learn the basic techniques and practice for playing the banjo in the old-time claw-hammer style. An emphasis will be placed on learning to play the banjo by ear.

Students must provide their own working banjo and a tuner.

• Beginner Fiddle class will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. In this class, students will learn the basic techniques and practice for playing the fiddle in the old-time style. An emphasis will be placed on learning to play the fiddle by ear.

Students must provide their own working fiddle, bow, and tuner.

For more information, or to register for any of these classes, call (336) 386-3618. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at SCC by following on Facebook @surrypersonalenrichment.