No ‘White Christmas’ for Argentinians

Submitted photo “Christmas in Pajamas” was the theme of the Amendola’s 2018 visit to Mount Airy, with 15 people in matching pajamas. - Submitted photo From left to right are Mariana, Daniela, Martina and Fernando Amendola at Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies, Martina’s favorite place in Mount Airy. - Submitted photo Fernando Amendola sits in the barber chair at Floyd’s City Barber Shop on Main Street. Behind him from left to right are Daniela, Mariana and Martina Amendola, and Bill Hiatt, proprietor of the barber shop. -

The Amendola family, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, are winding up a nine-day vacation in Mount Airy, and they’re already planning the next one, which will be their eighth.

Fernando Amendola is music director for Disney South America, and he can go pretty much anywhere he wishes, and where he wishes to go is Mount Airy.

He and his wife Mariana made their first trek to Mount Airy in 2002. Their teenage daughters, Daniela and Martina, were very small then, and stayed behind in Miami where they were living at the time. The Amendolas drove up from Miami to Lake Lure, made a side trip to Mount Airy to visit friends, and promptly fell in love with the town.

Martina counted the number of times they’ve been back: “2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2016, and now 2018,” she said.

“It’s because of me,” said Fernando Amendola sheepishly.

“Whenever we go somewhere, he always finds a way to come through Mount Airy,” said Daniela. “Last time, we were going to Africa, and we went from Buenos Aires to Mount Airy to Johannesburg. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“I find this place quiet and relaxing,” he said. “The golf courses are great. Mount Airy is one of the few places I can disconnect completely. It’s one of the three places I love to be.” (The other two are Buenos Aires and London.)

“And we have friends here,” added Amendola. Their friends, Alexandra and Gerardo Linares, have lived in Mount Airy since 2000. Alexandra is Mariana’s friend from high school and Gerardo was the best friend of her brother.

On this trip, (Buenos Aires to Miami to Charlotte and then to Mount Airy), Amendola got into a conversation with someone in the Miami airport about their destination and was asked why they were going to Mount Airy, a city that person had never heard of.

“If you don’t know Mount Airy, you don’t know life,” Amendola told the stranger in the airport. He laughs as he tells the story, but it is clear he is not joking.

“I am the ambassador,” he continues. “I’m waiting for the keys to the city.” Again, he is laughing, but perhaps not joking.

His wife reminds him that on their sixth visit, they went to the Chamber of Commerce and were given a gift bag and some wine, but Amendola seems to want that key.

“It’s really relaxing to come here,” said Martina. “I’ve finished the year, and now I can relax.”

“While we’re here, we leave behind politics and the politicians,” said Mariana Amendola. “We don’t have to worry about social problems or strikes. I don’t know what the dollar is worth right now or what the president has done.”

Martina likes Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies, which she calls the cookie store. “They are so delicious,” she says.

“Did you know there’s a place on Highway 89 where you can buy used golf balls?” Amendola asked. “I always go there. It’s a ritual. I go there and talk to the man who owns it, and he’s happy to see me. We talk, and I can’t understand what he’s saying, and then I buy some golf balls.”

“He buys hundreds of golf balls,” laughs Daniela.

The only thing the Amendolas find lacking about Mount Airy is the lack of snow.

“We’ve been here six times in the winter and have never seen it snow,” said Mariana Amendola.

“We were here in February 2016, and we ate lunch outside in short sleeves,” said Daniela, disappointed.

“We’ve gone snow tubing in West Virginia,” added Martina, “but we want to see it snow here.”

“I had faith in a white Christmas,” said Fernando Amendola.

“He was singing ‘I’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas’ all year,” said Daniela.

Indeed, the Amendolas and their friends, planned all year for a “Christmas in Pajamas.” They managed to get 15 people in matching pajamas for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they missed the snow by a week.

Before returning home, the Amendolas are going to stop in New York for a few days to see some shows. Martina is a singer, Daniela is a dancer, and both are musical theater enthusiasts.

Martina’s life plan includes a full scholarship to Julliard and a job as a singing waitress at Ellen’s Stardust Diner in Times Square, where she will be discovered by a Broadway producer and her picture will go on the wall after she leaves to become a Broadway star. Daniela’s plan is not as fully articulated as her sister’s, or if it is, she doesn’t share it as freely. But it does include the desire for a full scholarship to American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA).

Their dad is considering buying a house in Mount Airy where the cost of real estate is low but rents are high. He says the rental cost in Mount Airy is double or more what it costs to rent a property of the same value in Buenos Aires. He is attempting to convince his wife and daughters of the value of a Mount Airy home as an investment.

“If I had a house in Buenos Aires and a house in Mount Airy, it could be summer all the time.”

Indeed it would with the South American summer being opposite the North American one. But then his family would never see it snow.

