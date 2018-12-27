Mount Airy Middle holds spelling bee

Submitted photos The sixth-grade participants are front row, from left, Alex Leiva, Kieran Slate, Brayden James and George Louque; back row, Shockley Hiatt, Jacob Rudisill, Madison Stewart, Emma Milian and David Campbell. - Submitted photos The seventh-grade participants are, front row, from left, Aubrey Wilmoth, Brison George, Daniel Smith, Regan Chilton and Bradyn Durham; back row, Camila Salinas, Casey Whittington, Ian Gallimore, Mitchel Fulcher and Rhiannon Welch. - Submitted photos The eighth-grade participants are, front row, from left, Sunshine Lor, Serenity Grim and Tyler Hawks; back row, Isabella McMillan, Hannah Rudisill and Emily Billos. -

Mount Airy Middle School held its spelling bee on Dec. 17.

The bee had been scheduled for Dec. 12 but was postponed due to snow until students had a full day of school.

The eighth grade started first with seven students participating. After nine rounds of competition, two students remained: Serenity Grim and Tyler Hawks. After additional rounds of competition, Serenity spelled her challenge word correctly, making her the winner. Tyler came in second. Both students will go on to spell in the district bee.

Sixth-grader were next in the auditorium with nine students participating. Again, following nine rounds of competition, the finalists were Madison Stewart and Kieran Slate. In the finals, Kieran won first place with Madison as runner-up. Both advance to the district competition.

The final event was also the largest with 10 seventh-graders competing.

The students completed two rounds without error. After ten rounds of spelling, two students remained, Mitchell Fulcher, who represented the district in last year’s regional bee, and Bradyn Durham. The victor was Bradyn leaving Mitchell as runner-up.

The district spelling bee will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

The sixth-grade participants are front row, from left, Alex Leiva, Kieran Slate, Brayden James and George Louque; back row, Shockley Hiatt, Jacob Rudisill, Madison Stewart, Emma Milian and David Campbell. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_6th-grade-participants.jpg The sixth-grade participants are front row, from left, Alex Leiva, Kieran Slate, Brayden James and George Louque; back row, Shockley Hiatt, Jacob Rudisill, Madison Stewart, Emma Milian and David Campbell. Submitted photos The seventh-grade participants are, front row, from left, Aubrey Wilmoth, Brison George, Daniel Smith, Regan Chilton and Bradyn Durham; back row, Camila Salinas, Casey Whittington, Ian Gallimore, Mitchel Fulcher and Rhiannon Welch. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_7th-grade-participants.jpg The seventh-grade participants are, front row, from left, Aubrey Wilmoth, Brison George, Daniel Smith, Regan Chilton and Bradyn Durham; back row, Camila Salinas, Casey Whittington, Ian Gallimore, Mitchel Fulcher and Rhiannon Welch. Submitted photos The eighth-grade participants are, front row, from left, Sunshine Lor, Serenity Grim and Tyler Hawks; back row, Isabella McMillan, Hannah Rudisill and Emily Billos. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_8th-grade-participants.jpg The eighth-grade participants are, front row, from left, Sunshine Lor, Serenity Grim and Tyler Hawks; back row, Isabella McMillan, Hannah Rudisill and Emily Billos. Submitted photos