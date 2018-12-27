EMS classes on tap at SCC

Surry Community College Paramedic student Brittany Myers participates in a trauma simulation on the Dobson campus. Her “patient” is Candace Hawks, an instructional assistant at the college. -

Those wanting to work toward becoming an emergency medical worker will soon have the chance to start on that journey, with Surry Community College starting two emergency medical classes in January. Registration is open for all students.

The Emergency Medical Technician – Basic (EMT-B) course establishes the basic knowledge needed to provide, under medical authority, pre-hospital emergency care and to pass the NC State and/or National Registry certification exam. Students will acquire basic life support knowledge through a combination of classroom instruction, practical laboratory exercises.

“Students will acquire a thorough understanding of criminal, civil and vehicle laws pertaining to the EMT’s services; develop understanding and knowledge of human anatomy and physiology; deal calmly and efficiently with childbirth, injuries, poisonings and other medical emergencies such as heart disorders, strokes and diabetes; and in general, be able to provide basic life support for seriously/critically ill patients,” the college said in announcing the course.

Classes will be held Jan. 8 through June 11 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Center for Public Safety, 1220 South State Street, Mount Airy. Cost is $180, but tuition is waived for members of approved NC Lifesaving Organizations.

Another course is also available for those wishing to pursue emergency services work.

The Anatomy and Physiology for the EMS Provider (EMS 3000) course is designed specifically for the EMS provider and fulfills the anatomy and physiology pre-requisite for acceptance into the credential paramedic program. The course provides a basic study of the structure and function of the human body.

Topics include a study of body systems, as well as an introduction to homeostasis, cells, tissues, nutrition, acid-base balance, and electrolytes. Upon completion, students should be able to demonstrate a basic understanding of the fundamental principles of anatomy and physiology.

Classes will be held Jan. 7 through March 13 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Center for Public Safety, 1220 South State Street, Mount Airy. Cost is $180, but tuition is waived for members of approved NC Lifesaving Organizations.

For more information, or to register for any of these classes, go to www.surry.edu or call 336-386-3234.