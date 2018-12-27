Local educators attend training

Cullowhee—Several area educators recently attended programs held at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, a recognized national leader in professional development programming for our state’s teachers.

Participating educators from Surry County Schools included Debbie Hicks of Cedar Ridge Elementary School; DeAnna Walker of Copeland Elementary School; Emily Wilmoth of Dobson Elementary School; Misty Bruner and Sereena Church of East Surry High School; Penny Huff of Franklin Elementary School; Stephanie Steelman of Mountain Park Elementary School; Anna Hodges and Danny Lyons of North Surry High School; Deena Rhodes and Heather Tucker of Pilot Mountain Elementary School; Ashley Queen of Rockford Elementary School; Carmen Chamberlain of Shoals Elementary School; David Caswell of Surry Central High School; April F. Payne of Westfield Elementary School; Amy Butler of White Plains Elementary School; and Jill Y. Reinhardt of Surry County Schools.

A participating educator from Mount Airy Schools was Loretta H. Barneycastle of Jones Elementary School.

“Increasing teacher effectiveness is fundamental to improving public education,” the center said in a statement announcing the participation of the local educators. “NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. NCCAT conducts a wide variety of high-quality professional development for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers.”

For more information about NCCAT visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.