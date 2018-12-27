Meadowview named a PTEC Signature School

GREENSBORO — Meadowview Magnet Middle School will be recognized this spring for its academic endeavors.

Surry County Schools has received word that the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium will designate Meadowview as a PTEC Signature School for 2019 at its annual meeting March 1 at the Koury Convention Center here, according to Dr. Tracey Lewis, SCS director of communications.

Mount Airy City Schools announced earlier this month that Mount Airy High School also would be receiving the recognition in the spring.

“Meadowview Magnet Middle School richly deserves the distinction … because of the signature work with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) instruction and creating an experiential learning environment for all students,” noted Lewis.

During the 2017-18 school year, Meadowview received national recognition as a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It was just one of 110 middle schools across the United States to receive the honor and one of only two middles schools recognized in North Carolina.

Meadowview received the honor because of its “commitment to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in PLTW programs,” stated Lewis.

“Our partnerships and hands-on inquiry learning focus are enhanced through two Project Lead the Way classes and Computer Science Discoveries,” said Dr. Shelley Goins, Meadowview principal. “Our students have access to leading technology through our zSpace lab and Virtual Reality Room.”

In September, Meadowview Magnet was recognized as a STEM School of Distinction by the N.C. Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center, the N.C. STEM Center, and the Public Schools of North Carolina.

Meadowview was recognized because of outstanding work implementing Project-Based Learning (PBL) as an instructional strategy to help students solve real-world problems, and was only one of three North Carolina schools to receive the coveted honor, according to Lewis.

Meadowview is also the home of the Gold Math Club. Students received this honor because of their work with MathCounts.

MathCounts is a national middle school program that facilitates competitions in which students solve math problems by competing with and against their peers. The program fosters student confidence in their abilities and helps them develop math skills for life.

In addition to participating in the MathCounts competition, students entered an extension program in which they submitted extra work beyond the MathCounts preparation. Due to their diligence and drive to go above and beyond, students earned Gold Club status.

Lewis stated that Meadowview Magnet has been “a leader in offering underrepresented students opportunities to explore careers in the biomedical and biotechnology fields through the Mustang Scholars Program.”

The Mustang Scholars is a year-long experience designed to start with seventh-graders and continue into their eighth-grade year. Scholars are engaged in inquiry-based science activities after school, on special “Science Saturday” events, and through a summer program to get at least 150 hours of experiences.

Meadowview also offers kids some high school courses to take for credit.

“Students at Meadowview Magnet have the opportunity to accelerate their learning by enrolling in high school courses,” said the principal.

”Our students are identified for these courses based on their personal interests and academic readiness. The STEM magnet focus has allowed our students to earn 154 high school credits in two years.”

Earning high school credits in middle school puts students in good position to then take dual-credit courses in high school that will count toward college credit.

Surry County Schools mentioned some of the middle school’s successes:

• In 2017-18, Meadowview Magnet met all growth targets, and all subgroups met growth targets, as part of the North Carolina School Performance data.

• Meadowview Magnet increased student proficiency in reading and math in 2017-2018, by 3.7 percentage points over the previous year.

• All students are engaged in an experiential learning community through their work with STEM, PLTW, and PBIS.

• Meadowview Magnet is a 1-to-1 school, meaning all students have access to a school- provided Chromebook for them to use at school and at home. Students also have the option to BYOD or Bring Your Own Device to school if they prefer.

• Students are involved in grant writing and are learning valuable life skills while simultaneously learning engaging content in their classrooms.

• Students are well rounded and excel in visual arts, chorus and band.

• All educators and students participate in school-wide Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS) and Meadowview Magnet was recognized as a PBIS Model School by the Integrated Academic and Behavior Systems Division of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

• All classrooms are equipped with technology, and all staff members use technology resources as tools to teach thoughtful, rigorous and relevant lessons for student mastery.

• All educators participate in professional learning communities where they work together to develop the best common lessons and assessments for learning.

• All educators have been involved in ongoing PBL training and use PBL as a tool for instruction promoting problem solving and critical thinking.

“Meadowview Magnet Middle richly deserves the Signature Award for its commitment to providing a rigorous and relevant education for all students,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent.