Lower water rates a no-flow

Tom Joyce | The News

The tap has been turned off, at least for now, on a movement to decrease the costs for Mount Airy water customers outside the city limits.

This has been a topic of discussion at recent meetings of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, which has included requests for relief from citizens living out of town who are paying more than their counterparts inside.

After last being discussed during a board meeting on Nov. 15, the matter was put on hold until information could be assembled about operational and other costs to justify the higher rate for outside customers. It is now double the cost of those in the city limits.

But when Jeff Boyles, Mount Airy public works director, presented findings at a meeting last Thursday night, no huge wellspring of sympathy emerged for those paying more.

It was emphasized that in some cases, such as where private wells have failed, outside users have readily agreed to pay higher charges in order to receive water from the municipal supply.

“When they come up here with a glass of mud, they don’t care what it costs,” Boyles said of the thought process involved. His comment relates to residents of the Shay Street area in Bannertown bringing jars of dingy-colored water to City Hall when requesting service in 2017.

Information Boyles presented indicates that Mount Airy is not taking advantage of people in such cases, whose rate structure reflects the added costs associated with extending and maintaining lines miles outside the city limits.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley said it is her understanding that when someone not inside town seeks city water, he or she is advised of the price up-front.

“I’d like to think they were told,” Brinkley said of a consequence that should be no surprise. “They get water by choice, not by force.”

(Commissioner Jon Cawley, who had offered stern criticism of the double-rate policy at previous meetings, was absent from the one last Thursday night.)

Reasons for costs

In some cases, the higher rates are figured into the payback package for Mount Airy to be recouped for its expense in serving outside areas for which it has no responsibility. That is true of lines for the Shay Street area, where the municipality will not recover its investment for 35 years under the double-rate structure. Charging the same as in-town customers would increase that to 70 years.

The higher rates reflect an array of extra expenses Mount Airy faces in serving areas beyond its borders, Boyles said.

“There’s additional pumping required for outside customers,” the public works director explained regarding serving people located farther away from treatment plants. More flushing of lines also is involved, Boyles said of a process to remove older water that can sit unused in pipes that are spread over a wide area.

A comparatively low density of water customers is an issue outside town, with figures introduced by Boyles showing that Mount Airy has 20 users per mile beyond its limits compared to 39 inside — “almost twice as many customers per mile.”

Metering of usage and maintenance of the system is handled out of the public works headquarters on East Pine Street, which means increased transportation costs to serve areas outside the city.

“It’s really difficult to put any numbers on what the additional operating costs would be,” Boyles said during his presentation to council members about the various factors involved. “I can’t really give you a good quantitative cost for going outside.”

Boyles also pointed out, relaying findings of state experts, that in-town customers bear more of the risk involved with owning and operating a utility system.

Mount Airy’s water operation reflects an enterprise fund arrangement in which the costs of the service must be provided for by the rates charged.

If the rate for outside users were slashed to that of those inside town, a 10-percent hike would be required to make up for the $533,791 decrease in revenue resulting, Boyles’ figures show.

These further revealed that Mount Airy has 1,590 water customers outside town, and 6,283 overall. Of those 1,590 users, 1,202 are charged the standard outside rate, with the rest paying rates set by the county government.

Nineteen percent of all present city water customers are paying double.

While the board took no action after Boyles spoke, Commissioner Dean Brown mentioned that the city’s practice does create some unusual situations.

Brown cited a recent contact with one local resident who lives only 1,300 feet outside the city limits and 200 feet from a municipal water line.

“And he’s upset because he’s going to have to pay higher water rates,” the commissioner said.

“It’s a policy question,” Boyles responded.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

