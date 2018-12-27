SCC holds practical nursing graduation

Tilley’s Photography Studio Nine SCC students recently graduated as Practical Nurses. From left are Megan Dalton, Chrishania Daye, Tabitha Carroll, Paul Moran, Amanda Clement, Katelynn Smith, Jessica South, Sarah Gibson and Lori Ward. -

DOBSON — Nine students graduated earlier this month as practical nurses from Surry Community College.

The Nursing Pinning and Graduation Ceremony was held Dec. 12 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on SCC’s campus here.

The Practical Nursing Fall 2018 graduates are: Tabitha Carroll of North Wilkesboro; Amanda Clement of Mount Airy; Megan Dalton of Dobson; Chrishania Daye of Jonesville; Sarah Gibson of Pilot Mountain; Paul Moran of Boonville; and Katelynn Smith, Jessica South and Lori Ward of Hays.

SCC’s Practical Nursing curriculum prepares individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to provide nursing care to both children and adults over the course of three semesters, according to SCC.

Upon completion, graduates are well prepared and eligible to apply to take the NCLEX-PN. Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation and home health care facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices. According to the college, the average annual salary for an LPN is about $41,920.

Individuals interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare field are invited to SCC’s Health Sciences Open House on Thursday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Health Services Building on the Dobson campus. An inclement weather date of Tuesday, Jan. 22, has been established, if necessary.

Prospective students can learn about the job opportunities from pursuing studies in the Medical Assisting, Nursing and Physical Therapist Assistant programs. Surry is offering a Bachelor in Nursing, as well as Associate Degree Nursing, Practical Nursing and Nurse Aide career paths.

During the open house, students can meet instructors and get help with college application, financial aid and admissions questions. They can also enter a scholarship drawing provided by the Surry Community College Foundation just by attending the event.

For more information about SCC’s medical programs, contact Dr. Yvonne Johnson at (336) 386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu. Folks can also follow the programs on Facebook @surrynursing, @SurryMedicalAssisting and @SurryCCPTA.

Nine SCC students recently graduated as Practical Nurses. From left are Megan Dalton, Chrishania Daye, Tabitha Carroll, Paul Moran, Amanda Clement, Katelynn Smith, Jessica South, Sarah Gibson and Lori Ward. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_PN-Pinning-2018-PRINT.jpg Nine SCC students recently graduated as Practical Nurses. From left are Megan Dalton, Chrishania Daye, Tabitha Carroll, Paul Moran, Amanda Clement, Katelynn Smith, Jessica South, Sarah Gibson and Lori Ward. Tilley’s Photography Studio