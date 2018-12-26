SCC starting BLET classes next month

Cody Smith, left, now a member of the Mount Airy Police Department, takes part in a physical ability test while a student in SCC’s BLET program. Registration is open now for the next session to be held in Mount Airy. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College says anyone interested in a career focused on community service is encouraged to enroll in its upcoming Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program here in the city.

The BLET program, to be held at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., is a 708-hour program that is designed to guide beginners into gaining the cognitive and physical skills needed to become certified police officers and deputy sheriffs in the state of North Carolina.

Anyone desiring to become sworn N.C. law enforcement officers must successfully complete this course in its entirety and pass a state exam, explains the college.

To qualify for admission, an individual must meet the same requirements as those mandated by the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards/N.C. Sheriffs’ Standards Commission for a sworn law enforcement officer.

SCC currently schedules three BLET courses per year. Day Course I will run from Jan. 14 through June 14 and will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus 12 evenings from 1 to 10 p.m. The Night Course and Day Course II will begin in the spring and summer respectively.

While enrolled in Surry’s BLET program, graduate Cody Smith spoke highly of the training he received.

“It’s a blast,” said Smith. “I haven’t regretted doing this one day since I started.”

Smith completed the BLET program in December 2016 and graduated with a position at the Mount Airy Police Department already secured.

Contact Ron Hill, former MAPD chief of police and currently SCC’s director of law enforcement programs, at (336) 386-3292 to set up an interview appointment and begin the application process. Follow the BLET program on Facebook @surryblet.

Surry Community College was founded in 1964. For more information, go to www.surry.edu.

