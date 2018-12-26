Mount Airy Police Reports

• A break-in of a local business in recent days has resulted in the loss of money and other property, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The incident was discovered on Dec. 17 at Carolina Carriers on West Street, which was entered by unspecified means that enabled the theft of an undisclosed sum of cash along with a Surrey Bank and Trust checkbook and miscellaneous makeup items valued at $100.

• Antonio Manuel Hernandez, 20, of 204 Abner Lane, was jailed under a $45,000 secured bond after police responded to a suspicious-person call at Walmart on Dec. 13. This led to Hernandez being charged with conspiracy to commit felony larceny; two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods/property; felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; assault on a government official/employee; and injury to personal property.

Hernandez also was found to be wanted on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Nov. 28. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Jan. 30.

On Jan. 7 he has a court date to face charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony second-degree forcible rape and violating a domestic violence protection order.

• A break-in of a coin machine was discovered on Dec. 14 at Circle K on Rockford Street, where an unknown suspect used a cutting tool, identified as a torch, to open the coin vault of the device and steal $250 in quarters. The damage was put at $800.