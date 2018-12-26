ESHS legend Hall dies

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Barry Hall, the longtime teacher and sports coach at East Surry High School, has passed away.

Posts on social media said that Hall had died in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Several school officials confirmed that information Wednesday afternoon.

Back on Sept. 3, Susan Shelton, Hall’s sister-in-law, posted on Facebook: “Barry Hall had emergency gall bladder surgery followed by a couple of strokes. The 2nd stroke left quite a bit of damage. He is now in physical therapy at Whitaker Care. He has a long road ahead of him.”

What Hall leaves behind is a lengthy legacy of greatness including a state record for the most wins by any baseball coach at a single school and second place in wins overall with 734. He took three teams to the state championship round.

But that’s only part of the story.

One of the first students to step foot in the new South Stokes High School in 1963, Hall graduated from High Point University in 1971 and soon had an offer to teach and coach at East Surry where he would remain the rest of his career.

He coached the JV boys basketball and baseball teams, then when East Surry started a girls team he coached that squad for 10 years. After a few years as an assistant to Harry Downs, Hall became the head baseball coach, and Downs slid over to become the assistant.

When he won his 600th baseball game, Hall told a story of how he used to coach basketball with his infant son Bryan with him on the sidelines. He would hand the baby off to the cheerleaders while he was busy. He kept a diaper tucked in the back pocket of his pants because he might have had to change a diaper during halftime or a timeout.

For those who knew Barry Hall, a common refrain is heard this week: He was a great coach, but an even better man.

“Barry was a gentleman in every respect of the word,” said Dr. Terri Mosley. “A lot of young people were influenced by that aspect of his personality as much as his teaching. He was such an amazing individual.”

Mosley was a sports coach at North Surry before becoming a principal, then assistant superintendent and now is the chair of the Surry County Board of Education. She has been a part of the Surry County Schools district for three decades.

“Barry was a fine educator and certainly a fine role model both in the classroom as well as on the ball field,” said Mosley. “He was a valuable contributor to young men and women in the district. He will be the sadly missed by all of us in Surry County Schools.”

Hall once said he had a double major in physical education and biology, but that didn’t mean he stayed to those subjects in the early days.

“Most of the time I taught biology,” he recalled in 2015. “Back when I started, if they needed something taught, they didn’t look at your certificate.” He said he also taught history, earth science, and for one year math. He said he even had a class with just three special-needs students long before there was such a thing as an exceptional children’s class.

“Barry Hall was a professional educator by all means in that he taught: he had been a teacher, driver’s ed instructor and a coach, of course,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools.

“I know he touched the lives of countless students, and when I think about Coach Hall I think about a gentleman,” said Reeves.

“He mentored so many athletes and also young coaches. He’s not just respected in the county, but also across North Carolina for his baseball knowledge and leadership. He was the consummate professional.”

On behalf of the county school district, Reeves said, “We are indebted to him for the work he did in Surry County, and he will always be remembered as a gentleman of the game.”

Jon Cawley got a chance to go head-to-head with Barry Hall when the Mount Airy commissioner became the Granite Bears’ head baseball coach in 2012.

“He was always very gracious to me as a young coach and wanted Mount Airy to be better,” said Cawley. “He wanted us to have success — not at their expense — but he pulled for other teams in the county.”

“He was old school. To have 700 wins, he had plenty of reason to be unapproachable, but he never was. I asked as many questions of him as I did anybody in coaching.”

When Cawley took over as coach, East Surry was the second game on the 2012 schedule. Cawley said after a close loss in the season opener, the WPAQ radio announcer asked him what he thought his chances were against East Surry. Cawley said that Barry Hall had 600 wins already and he had zero, so the odds weren’t very good.

“We did manage to beat him once,” Cawley said of their 10 regular-season meetings, and the Bears played the Cardinals close in some other games.

In another bond between the two schools, the young man replacing Cawley as coach this spring will be one of Hall’s former players, Weston Payne, a second baseman on the 2014 squad that was 30-0 before finishing second in the state in 1A.

“He turned boys into men and let them know the value of discipline,” Cawley said of Hall. “He will certainly be missed.”

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.