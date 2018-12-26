SCC offers allied health courses

Submitted photo Surry Community College Nurse Aide student Catherine Beal, of Mount Airy, practices techniques on classmate Robella Lambert of Mount Airy. -

Surry Community College is offering a number of Allied Health courses in January for those interested in entering the medical field.

Nurse Aide I classes will begin in January and will prepare students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Students may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings. Upon successful completion of the CNA I course and the certification exam, the student will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry. Cost for the certification exam is $120.

This is a 188-hour course. Interested individuals can choose to enroll in one of five class sessions. In Dobson, the class will be held each Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 10 through June 6 from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. in Room J-205 at Surry Community College. Class will also meet on Saturday, Feb. 2 and 23, March 9, April 6, May 11 and 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville, will hold the class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 14 through June 17 from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. The class will also meet on Saturday, Feb. 16, March 9 and 30, April 27, May 25, and June 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Day classes will start in February in three locations. Classes will meet each Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 4 through June 12 in Room J-205 at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson; each Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 4 through June 12 in Room 102 of The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin; or each Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 12 through June 18 in Room 110 of The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. All aforementioned classes meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Payment of $257 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check and malpractice insurance. Fees are subject to change. Non-North Carolina residents looking to enroll are required to pay an additional $10 for the purpose of an out-of-state background check.

Registration is open for all students. New students must register in person by visiting J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education Office on the SCC Dobson campus. Current or returning students may register online at www.surry.edu. Call 336-386-3423 for more information.

Nurse Aide II prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing. Upon satisfactory completion of the CNA II course, the student will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing. Cost of the Nurse Aide II listing is $24.

This course is a 192-hour course. Prerequisites include a high school diploma or High School Equivalency, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I. Students must bring proof of prerequisites upon attending the first day of class. Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5 through June 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room J-211 at Surry Community College.

Payment of $257 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check and malpractice insurance. Fees are subject to change. Non-North Carolina residents looking to enroll are required to pay an additional $10 for the purpose of an out-of-state background check.

Registration is open for all students. New students must register in person by coming to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education Office on the SCC Dobson campus. Current or returning students may register online at www.surry.edu. Call 336-386-3423 for more information.

A new course, Medication Aide, is designed to meet the training requirements for becoming qualified as a medication aide. The course will cover the “six rights” of medications administration for non-licensed personnel.

Topics include medication administration via the oral, topical and instillation routes, medical asepsis, hand hygiene, terminology, and legal implications. Upon completion, students should be able to take the competency exam and demonstrate skills necessary to qualify for listing on the North Carolina Medication Aide Registry.

This is a 24-hour course. Prerequisites include a high school diploma or High School Equivalency, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I. Students must bring proof of prerequisites (copies) when registering. Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 8 through Jan. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon in Room J-205 at Surry Community College. Advance registration and payment of $71 is required.

Phlebotomy (Hybrid) is an updated program. This course prepares the student to work in hospitals, physician offices, as well as privately owned laboratories. The course is made up of lecture, lab practice, and clinical. Students will be given a designated clinical site and will perform learned skills while under the supervision of a preceptor.

Students will need to register in person at the main campus in Dobson and should bring proof of pre-requisites. Prerequisites include a high school diploma or High School Equivalency, CNA I and II, or proof of one of the following: comparable credentials such as CMA, EMT-I, RN, or LPN, or documented previous experience working as a phlebotomist or experience performing venipunctures. Students must show proof of pre-requisites upon registration.

Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 15 through June 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room J-211 at Surry Community College. Payment of $257 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check and malpractice insurance. Fees are subject to change. Non-North Carolina residents looking to enroll are required to pay an additional $10 for the purpose of an out-of-state background check.

Sports Medicine Technology II is designed for students who are looking to work in the field of sports medicine such as athletic training, personal training, physical therapy, performance enhancement, occupational therapy, and orthopedics just to name a few.

Students will gain necessary skills and knowledge in the basic fundamentals and concepts in health science, medical terminology, emergency preparedness, anatomy and biomechanics, kinesiology and injury, therapeutic modalities and rehabilitation, and fitness programing and design.

Upon completion of this course, the student will be eligible to sit for a national certification with a number of different nationally accredited organizations such as the NASM, ACE, ACSM, and NETA. In addition to acquiring the skills needed to obtain a national certification, the student will also be positioned to transition into other advanced level programs and degrees in the sports medicine field. Students will be eligible to sit for certification at the end of the course. Students may receive five points towards Surry Community College’s Physical Therapist Assistant program admission upon successful completion of both parts.

Students must have completed Sports Medicine Technology I. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 15 through May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Room J-201 at Surry Community College. Advance registration and payment of $186 is required.

Medical Coding and Billing (Hybrid) has been updated and is now offered as a hybrid course that can be completed in a little as 12 weeks. This course prepares an individual for entry-level healthcare billing and coding positions. Course topics can include but are not limited to the roles and responsibilities of this position, managed health care, life cycle of an insurance claim, legal and regulatory considerations, coding regulations, ICD 10, reimbursement issues, claims instructions, medical terminology, filing commercial claims, insurance plans, Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, and Workers’ Compensation.

Upon completion, students should also be able to utilize MS Windows and the internet to effectively retrieve billing-related information and updates in this 180-hour course. Students may seek certification in coding after taking this course. Medical terminology is strongly recommended for this course. Good computer skills are required. Students should be able to work independently. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 4 through May 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room J-107 at Surry Community College. Advance registration and payment of $183 is required.

Pharmacy Technician is offered in hybrid format and will run Feb. 12 through May 6. The 96-hour course prepares students to work under the supervision of a pharmacist in a hospital or retail pharmacy. Topics covered include drug classification, drug distribution, anatomy and physiology in relationship to disease with an emphasis on drug therapy, and laws and regulations basic to pharmacy practice. Students who successfully complete this course may sit for a national certification exam through the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board.

A high school diploma or High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma is required for the certification exam. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required. Class participants will meet each Tuesday face-to-face from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Room J-116 at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Surry Community College has several medical courses enrolling throughout the year. Visit www.surry.edu for a complete list of offerings and requirements for enrollment. Call Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 for more information or registration. Follow Surry’s Allied Health programs on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.