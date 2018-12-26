Legendary coach Barry Hall dies

Barry Hall -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Barry Hall, the longtime teacher and sports coach at East Surry High School, has passed away.

Posts on social media said that Hall had died on Christmas night.

Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, confirmed that he had been informed of the death.

Back in September a family member posted on Facebook: “Barry Hall had emergency gall bladder surgery followed by a couple of strokes. The 2nd stroke left quite a bit of damage.”

The Mount Airy News will have more coverage on Coach Hall coming to the website and print edition soon.

Barry Hall https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Barry-Hall-Whitfield.jpg Barry Hall