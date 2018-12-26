Three county teachers earn certification

Arrington - Edwards - Johnson -

Three Surry County School System teachers have achieved National Board Certification.

Cristi Arington, a Title One teacher at Shoals Elementary School, Kristi Edwards, a media coordinator at White Plains Elementary School, and Sarah Johnson, seventh-grade social studies teacher at Central Middle School, recently earned the designation.

“Certification by the national board is the highest credential in the teaching profession, and participation is voluntary,” the school system said, quoting the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. “As a part of the certification process, candidates build a portfolio that includes student work samples, assignments, videotapes, and a thorough analysis of their classroom teaching.

“Nationally certified teachers also account for a larger percentage of the total teaching force in North Carolina than any other state, with 22 percent having earned the credential. South Carolina ranks second, with 18.7 percent.”

The three Surry County teachers join a group of 557 North Carolina teachers earning national certification this month. This brings the number of Surry County School System teachers who have earned the national certification to 75.

“National Board Certified Teachers are compensated for their completion of the rigorous certification process with a 12 percent salary supplement to their regular pay,” the school system said in a statement announcing the certification.

School system officials say they plan to officially recognize the teachers during the next regularly scheduled school board meeting, set for Jan. 7.