College offering computer classes

Several computer and technology classes will be offered at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties in coming weeks.

Computer Skills Basics-Windows 10 will meet in two locations. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 7 through March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain; and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 8 through Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. This class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for students who may have limited computer skills. Topics include basic controls and file management while developing a moderate comfort level of basic computer skills.

Computer Skills for Seniors will be offered in three different locations. Those interested can meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 7 through March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 110 at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin; Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 7 through March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. in in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy; or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 8 through Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at The Pilot Center. This class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for senior citizens. Students will learn computer basics including Internet skills. Activities such as using a daily planner, address book and how to watch videos will also be covered.

Microsoft Windows 10 & Office 2016 will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 8 through Feb. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room 114 at The Pilot Center. Cost will be $125. The eight-week course will show students how to use Microsoft’s newest operating system, Windows 10, as well as the productivity programs of MS Office. This course includes an overview of MS Word 2016, MS Excel 2016, and MS PowerPoint 2016. The MS Word portion covers understanding the tools used in MS Word to create letters, memos, and fliers. Topics may be added or omitted based on student interest.

Technology Awareness is being held Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 7 through March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at The Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy. This course provides employability skills training for unemployed and underemployed adults. It will also include an introduction to additional forms of technology including the use of tablets and smartphones for the workplace. Payment of $125 is required. Tuition may be waived for the unemployed and underemployed.

For questions and registration for any of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.