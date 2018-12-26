Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

December 26, 2018 mtairynews Crime, News 0
By Jeff Linville - jlinville@mtairynews.com
-

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Donte Maurice Chambers, 45, of Old Brintle Street, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 on a charge of felony becoming a habitual felon, dated Nov. 26. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

He faces felony charges of larceny, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen goods, removing/deactivating a security device, four counts of uttering forged instruments, obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft, conspiracy, and common law robbery.

• Michael Gray Swain, 37, of Harvest Farm Lane, Pinnacle, a.k.a. Gorchy Wallbanger, was served a warrant Dec. 7 on a charge of felony possession of meth, dated that day. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 15 court date.

• Tiffany Michelle Smith, 38, of Beasley Street, Mount Airy, a.k.a. Tiffany Hawks, was served an order for arrest Dec. 7 for failure to appear in court Nov. 29 for charges of felony possession of a Schedule II drug and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $30,000 secured bond and a Jan. 7 court date.

• Justin Matthew Minton, 31, of Green Walnut Street, Traphill, was served an order for arrest Dec. 7 for failure to appear in court Dec. 3 on a charge of larceny. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 30 court date.

• Ryan David Trent, 28, of Veneer Street, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 on a charge of failure to pay support/alimony, dated Nov. 15. He was given no bond; the court date was not listed.

He has a Jan. 23 court appearance for other charges: driving while license revoked, driving with no insurance, and no current vehicle registration.

• Johnny Lyn Hardy Jr., 31, of Racing Hollow Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 for failure to appear in court June 27 for traffic citations. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.

• Jerry Leonard Hazelwood, 52, of Barefoot Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 for failure to appear in court May 6. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 3 court date.

He faces charges of reckless driving — wanton disregard, driving while license revoked, expired registration/tag, fictitious or altered registration/tag, and no car insurance.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Sheriff-badge-RGB-8.jpg

By Jeff Linville

jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.