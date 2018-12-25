SCC offering dance, art, painting and music classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering painting classes, courses on digital photography, along with dance and music classes in the upcoming weeks at various locations throughout its service area.

Oil Painting will be held at the Charles Stone Memorial Library, 319 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, with three time selection options. On Tuesdays, the class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 8 through March 12. On Wednesdays, the class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 9 through March 13. On Thursdays, the class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 10 through March 14. Students are invited to paint their masterpiece, be it a landscape, portrait, or still life, using oils on canvas. This class is available for all skill levels.

Painting will be held at the Elkin Heritage Center, 257 Standard St., Elkin on Tuesdays, Jan. 15 through March 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Pursue your passion or learn something new using watercolor, acrylic or oil paints. Individual and group instruction will be given. This class is suitable for all levels.

Both classes require advance registration and payment of a $70 class fee. For more information, call 336-386-3618, ask for a supply list when registering.

Digital Photography: DSLR/ Mastering the Manual will be taught on Thursday evenings Jan. 10 through Jan. 31 at The Pilot Center, 612 East Main Street, Pilot Mountain from 6 to 8 p.m.

This mini course will help students improve on their skills and become more proficient with a Digital Single-Lens Reflex camera. From choosing the right equipment to understanding what it takes in getting the right shot, this class is aimed at helping increase photographers passion and proficiency in these two areas of capturing images. Students need to be familiar with their cameras and bring the camera’s operation manual to class.

The cost is $50, and advance registration and payment are required. To register online or to print off the registration form, visit www.surry.edu/personal-enrichment, and to stay informed of classes like this, follow @personalenrichment on Facebook. Call 336-386-3618 for more information.

Line Dance class will be held each Thursday, Jan. 10 through Jan. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center. There’s no need to feel left out at weddings and other parties when you can easily learn all the latest line dances in this fun, four-week course with Instructor Pat Adkins. Advance registration and payment of $35 are required.

Shag Dance lessons will be offered on Thursdays, Jan. 10 through Jan. 31 from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. at The Pilot Center. With several venues in the area for outdoor concerts and shagging, you won’t regret learning the quintessential summer dance of the Carolinas in this engaging course. The class is suitable for those of all levels. Partners are encouraged, but not required. Advance registration and payment of $35 are required.

A String Band class will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elkin Heritage Center. Students will receive basic instruction in guitar, mandolin, and bass in an open jam setting. No playing experience is necessary. Instruction will focus on basic chords and strumming patterns. Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to back up fiddle tunes and vocal songs. Students need to bring a working instrument, preferably with new strings, picks, and a tuner. Advance registration and payment of $80 are required.

Beginner Mandolin lessons will be offered on Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elkin Heritage Center. Students will learn the basic mandolin chords and strumming patterns as well as how to play lead melodies by ear. By the end of the course, each student should have the skills to play basic Old Time, Celtic, Bluegrass tunes and continue playing on their own with others in a jam setting. Students will need their own working mandolins, picks and tuners. Advance registration and payment of $80 are required.

Beginner Claw-Hammer Banjo class will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Elkin Center. Students will learn the basic techniques and practice for playing the banjo in the old-time claw-hammer style. An emphasis will be placed on learning to play the banjo by ear. Students must provide their own working banjo and a tuner.

Beginner Fiddle class will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. In this class, students will learn the basic techniques and practice for playing the fiddle in the old-time style. An emphasis will be placed on learning to play the fiddle by ear. Students must provide their own working fiddle, bow, and tuner.

For more information, or to register for any of these classes, call 336-386-3618. Keep up with all the personal enrichment classes at the college by following on Facebook @surrypersonalenrichment.