Missing woman’s family seeks answers

April Cain holds a poster detailing the disappearance of her sister, Sarah Hill, who has not been heard from since early June. - A close-up view of the flier contains pictures of Hill. -

Statistics show that 90,000 people are missing in the U.S. at any given time on average, many of whom are found — sometimes youths who’ve simply run away from home or folks disappearing at retirement homes.

But there are those other cases that defy explanation, including one in which an area woman has not been heard from since June 6 — when she sought a ride while on Blue Hollow Road near Mount Airy.

It was at 1:30 a.m. on that date when Sarah Hill, 33, used her cell phone to call her older sister, April Hill Cain, a registered nurse at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin.

Hill told Cain, who works third shift at the hospital, that she needed a ride, while not explaining why she was on foot on Blue Hollow Road or providing any other details except that “my phone’s going to die.” Cain was assigned to the Intensive Care Unit that night — which would itself prove to be a critical factor.

“Being a nurse and working in ICU, I couldn’t just up and leave,” Cain said in an interview just before Christmas.

“I’d give anything now if I would have,” the Claudville, Virginia, resident said of a decision that seemingly has haunted her since that fateful early morning in June.

Cain has spent the past six months-plus trying not only to find her sister, but answers as to her disappearance. It’s a search that also has involved the Patrick County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office in Hill’s home community as well as the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Cain and other family members, including Hill’s three brothers and her mother, Thelma Pack, have struggled to deal with her absence.

After talking to Hill on the phone, Cain assumed she had gotten a ride elsewhere or maybe found a way to access her own car, a white 2000 Ford Taurus.

“We know she had that car — I’m not sure why she called me that night needing a ride on foot.”

The day after she last spoke with her sister, Cain tried to reach Hill on her cell phone, leaving voice-mails and messaging her. Attempts at social media contacts also went unanswered.

When calling Hill, Cain would get recordings saying the customer she was seeking could not be reached, which indicated that the service might have been cut off or there was some other problem with the telephone.

Closure sought

April Cain now fears the worst for her sister — “only because I haven’t heard from her” and Hill never had a prolonged absence before.

Still, Cain speaks of Hill in the present tense, including pointing out that “she is 34” now, due her birthday falling on Nov. 16.

The thought of Hill possibly being dead is coupled with a craving to at least find out what happened — with the lack of closure providing an extra degree of pain for the missing woman’s loved ones.

Cain has responded by trying to reconstruct the events of both before and after her sister’s disappearance — seeking to crack an unsolved mystery and keep it alive as opposed to being banished to a cold case file.

“The last known address that we knew was Patrick County,” she said of Hill’s home situation. “She had been staying off and on with some friends in North Carolina.”

Hill, the second-youngest of Cain’s siblings, had worked for a few weeks at the welding business of her brother James before she went missing.

After her disappearance, the white Ford Taurus turned up at a store on N.C. 89 near the Blue Hollow Road intersection. It was caught on video footage the store owner obtained while trying to catch shoplifters. But Hill was not identified among any of the individuals suspected of wrongdoing there.

The car was distinguishable because it was missing a side mirror.

As part of the search, Patrick County investigators have delved into encrypted numbers for calls made to and from Hill’s phone in an attempt to identify her known associates.

“She had some friends in West Virginia and I even went so far as to contact them,” Cain said. “They were devastated when they found out she was missing.” There was also a story that Hill had journeyed to California, which proved to be erroneous.

The trail further has led to Stokes County, where Hill had been “hanging out with a guy,” Cain said. That person of interest has acted suspiciously, including refusing access to his home. Cain said she has heard that the man previously was charged with rape.

Investigators in both Patrick and Surry counties have been extremely cooperative in trying to unravel what happened to Hill, her sister believes. “I think they have given it their all.”

This has included detectives from both states interviewing people who are behind bars to see if they had any information about the disappearance.

“The Sheriff’s Office (in Patrick) feels at some point people will start talking,” Cain said.

Rumors fly

“We’ve sent fliers all across the United States,” Cain said of the massive effort involved with trying to locate her sister, mentioning that about 300 posters were printed for distribution.

While no firm information has emerged and sheriff’s investigators have exhausted all leads at present, the talk on the street has been painfully plentiful, including social media postings.

“There have been all kinds of rumors — we’ve heard every kind of story there is,” Cain confided. “Some of it has been cruel.”

One is that Hill suffered an overdose requiring the administering of Narcan, an overdose antidote. “People say she got what she deserved,” Cain said in reference to the rumor mill.

Hill liked to party and had a lot of friends, Cain advised, including some in the Blue Hollow Road area. She was known to be involved with many people, including some with “different lifestyles,” another family member has been quoted as saying.

But, Cain pointed out, “any missing person is still someone’s family.”

Hill and her brother James, who employed her, had what Cain called a falling out shortly before her disappearance.

“He kind of blames himself and I blame myself,” she said. “It’s been hard.”

That particularly has been the case during the holiday season for Hill’s family as a whole.

“We didn’t even have Thanksgiving,” Cain said. “And her (Hill’s’) birthday came and went.”

The fact that she works in a demanding profession, as a nurse in a hospital, has actually been a plus during the ordeal, Cain says. “That really has kept my mind off things — I keep my focus on patients.”

Yet Cain agrees that not knowing what happened continues to gnaw away at her. “It’s just a pit in the bottom of my stomach,” she said, “but I’m trying to be strong for my mom and my siblings.” Cain also has three children of her own along with a granddaughter and two stepchildren.

She is concerned about how a possible tragic end to the story might affect family members, especially her mother.

“I have told the Sheriff’s Office that if they find out anything, just let me know first.”

However, Cain was still hoping for the best several days ago — that her sister would turn up safe and sound.

“It would be a Christmas miracle, I tell you.”

(Sarah Ashley Hill is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair that has been long in the past but was short when she went missing. She has pierced ears, a scorpion tattoo around her belly button, a rose tattoo on the inside of the left thigh and a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder. Anyone with information about Hill’s disappearance is asked to contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office or local authorities.)

April Cain holds a poster detailing the disappearance of her sister, Sarah Hill, who has not been heard from since early June. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Find-her-1.jpg April Cain holds a poster detailing the disappearance of her sister, Sarah Hill, who has not been heard from since early June. A close-up view of the flier contains pictures of Hill. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Find-her-2.jpg A close-up view of the flier contains pictures of Hill.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.