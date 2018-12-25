City regrouping on Spencer’s redev

Mount Airy officials are plotting new strategies for the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown, after a number of recent setbacks. - Mayor David Rowe, right, is shown at a city council meeting last Thursday night when he led a discussion on the next steps in the Spencer’s project, which included input by Commissioner Dean Brown (left). -

They aren’t exactly calling it a New Year’s resolution, but Mount Airy officials seek a fresh start on redeveloping former industrial property owned by the city government where multiple pitfalls were encountered during 2018.

The year began with ambitious plans — announced by Mayor David Rowe — involving a proposal for the Virginia-based Barter Theatre to expand on the old Spencer’s textile-manufacturing property downtown which Mount Airy had bought in 2014. That was closely tied to another project for the sprawling 10-acre site containing more than 20 buildings altogether: a four-star hotel.

Those plans unraveled in October when Mount Airy and Barter officials couldn’t reach an agreement for the city’s share of ticket sales to be used to help it pay lease costs for the theater to be constructed by the hotel developers. This created a domino effect in which those parties also abandoned the redevelopment effort, saying they were depending on out-of-town theater-goers to occupy the hotel rooms.

The only major project left in the mix for the city-owned property after three years of planning, other than the hotel and theater, is an upscale apartment complex on a portion of the former Spencer’s site to have at least 65 rooms.

It appears to be progressing, Mayor Rowe pointed out during the most-recent meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday night.

“So it leads us to what to do with the rest of the property,” he said in introducing a discussion on the redevelopment effort’s status and the other buildings involved.

“I don’t think leaving them as they are is the answer.”

The mayor mentioned that he recently had reached out to experts, including an architect and an official in Durham County involved in a similar project, and they agree Mount Airy has a “real asset” in the former industrial property.

Now the question is, where does the city government go from here in terms of moving forward, given the recent record of failures?

“I hope we can get someone to market this,” Commissioner Jim Armbrister said at one point Thursday night regarding the Spencer’s property, arguing that potential development prospects do exist.

“There are some people looking — they’re developers looking.”

A Chapel Hill solution?

In brainstorming ideas, one option emerging among municipal officials concerns possibly tapping into the expertise of the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill, through its Development Finance Initiative (DFI) program. It was formed in 2011 to help communities achieve economic-development goals.

The DFI program injects specialized financial and other expertise to attract private investment for “transformative projects,” such as the Spencer’s effort.

If involving the DFI in the local project sounds familiar, that’s because Mount Airy officials toyed with the same idea about three years ago.

City leaders ultimately decided to abandon a proposal to engage its help, partly due to financial considerations, including a $50,000 fee that was required for the Chapel Hill organization which wouldn’t have covered all its services.

Instead, Mount Airy contracted with Charlotte attorney Mac McCarley, a recognized redevelopment expert, to guide the project at a cost expected to total $37,000. That ended up ballooning to at least $277,274 before the municipality cut ties with McCarley last spring.

City officials acknowledged during the meeting discussion such financial mistakes had been made, but pointed out that decisions occurred using information available at the time which proved unreliable in some cases.

“And I want to avoid that,” Armbrister said of any future expenditures which don’t bear fruit.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley also reminded his fellow officials at Thursday night’s meeting of their previous interest in the DFI program in Chapel Hill and their rejection of its services.

“I’m having déjà vu,” Yokeley said of the condition in which one has the feeling of living through something before.

“This board’s going to have to decide what it wants to do and stick with it,” Yokeley added.

That led to council members agreeing to invite personnel from the Development Finance Initiative to come to Mount Airy and outline how its expertise could aid the Spencer’s project — and what that might cost.

“It would be nice to ask them a question of how did we mess up for the last three years?” Commissioner Shirley Brinkley said.

Unity urged

Another issue that has helped undermine the Spencer’s effort is a split among city board members about various directions taken, which Mayor Rowe addressed in his regrouping-oriented comments.

“The next road we go down, I propose we go together,” he said. “We can’t go as we’re doing — you go your way and I go my way — we need to go together.”

Rowe also said there is a need to safeguard historic mill tax credits awarded for the Spencer’s redevelopment to aid the former textile facilities’ transformation. “We have to be very careful about what we do.”

In addition, the idea of engaging the public more in the process was cited, relating to a criticism by many citizens since the redevelopment started. Much of the plans have been discussed behind closed doors, with officials defending that since economic development was involved.

Mayor Rowe suggested that public discussions now become the norm, which drew an objection from Commissioner Brinkley.

“I like to be transparent,” she said of issues involving potential developers, “but we also need to be fair to those people that are talking about investing in our city.”

Brinkley said there are certain sensitive matters that ought to be addressed in closed sessions with developers — “they’re not trying to hide anything.”

Mount Airy officials are plotting new strategies for the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown, after a number of recent setbacks. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Spence-this.jpg Mount Airy officials are plotting new strategies for the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown, after a number of recent setbacks. Mayor David Rowe, right, is shown at a city council meeting last Thursday night when he led a discussion on the next steps in the Spencer’s project, which included input by Commissioner Dean Brown (left). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Regroup-this.jpg Mayor David Rowe, right, is shown at a city council meeting last Thursday night when he led a discussion on the next steps in the Spencer’s project, which included input by Commissioner Dean Brown (left).

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.