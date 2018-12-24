Tharrington students have fun collecting food

B.H. Tharrington Elementary School students point at the roof of their school, where Principal Emily Niston (left) and Curriculum Facilitator Chelsy Payne sit, waving down to them. The two sat on the roof during a recent recess period as part of a promise to the students for their work collecting more than 3,000 food items for Yokefellow Ministries. - B.H. Tharrington staff gathered and loaded all 3,080 food items collected by the staff and students there, with the donations going to Yokefellow Ministries. Pictured from left are Beth Welch, Melissa Martin, Rebekah Mosteller, Kandice Norman, Denise Ward, Melissa Simmons, Marie Niland, Chelsy Payne, Emily Niston, Brooke Bobbitt, TJ Bobbitt, Boone Bobbitt, Latasha Hudson, Paula Dellenback, Ellen Welch, and Elaine Reales. -

B.H. Tharrington Primary School’s students collected more than 3,080 food items for the Yokefellow Ministries food pantry leading up to Christmas.

As a reward for their achievement, principal Emily Niston and Curriculum Facilitator Chelsy Payne sat on the top of the roof during a recent students’ recess, to the delight of the students.