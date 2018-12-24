Two arrests related to stolen trailer

L. Miller - B. Miller -

DOBSON — Steve Hiatt says it has been a busy month at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Not only has he been getting acclimated to his new position since being sworn in as sheriff on Dec. 3, but he stated that his employees have been out in the field making a difference with multiple arrests, too.

Sheriff Hiatt explained that his Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation Division, narcotics detectives, and detention staff have made numerous arrests and processed several inmates into the detention facility in his brief time.

On Friday Hiatt told of three arrests made related to stolen vehicles and equipment in the county in the past two months. He said at the time that these investigations were ongoing and that more charges could be coming.

Now Hiatt has announced the arrests of Louvanica Hickman Miller, 39, and Bradley Faye Miller Jr., 38, Eldora Road, Ararat, related to a horse trailer that was reported stolen Oct. 12 by Ronald and Jill Parnell, of Pinnacle.

Hiatt said the Patrol Division received a complaint involving an individual obtaining property by false pretenses. The investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

During the investigation, authorities were able to locate and return the stolen horse trailer to the Parnells on Dec. 7.

A week later, according to the sheriff, the continuing work on the case led investigators to arrest Louvanica Miller for obtaining property by false pretenses and Bradley Miller for conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, directly related to the incident.

Louvanica Miller also was charged with passing a worthless check. That led to her receiving a higher bond of $5,000, while Bradley Miller received a $2,500 secured bond. They will have a court appearance Feb. 5.

She also has a court date Jan. 4 for one count each of speeding and failing to make a minor wear a seatbelt.

Bradley Miller has a Jan. 31 court appearance for charges of misdemeanor assault, larceny and injury to real property.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Bradley Miller has January 1999 convictions for assault, larceny and cruelty to animals. In January 1998 he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon. In May 1997 he was convicted of discharging a firearm into an occupied property (typically shooting a gun at a house with people inside).

In August 2017, The News reported that Louvanica Miller had been served a criminal summons to appear in court for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The complainant in that case was Bradley Miller.

