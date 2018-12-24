Students dress as Tim Burton characters

These Surry Community College students recreate Willy Wonka characters. Pictured, fro left, are are Sara Escobedo of Mount Airy as Willy Wonka; Dulce Armenta of Dobson as an Oompa Loompa; Sofia Grande of Dobson as the Golden Ticket; and Rosey Armenta of Galax, Va., as an Oompa Loompa. - Cosmetology students at Surry Community College participate in a costume competition including. Pictured are, from left, Adriana Rodriguez of Yadkinville as Beetlejuice, Andrea Chavez of Dobson as Coraline, Odalys Torres of Yadkinville as Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and Nancy Lopez of Dobson as the Headless Horseman from “Sleepy Hollow.” - Using the theme of “Alice in Wonderland,” SCC students dressed in character for their Cosmetology Department’s Fall Festival. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Najera of Hamptonville as the Cheshire Cat, Emma Cerow of Mount Airy as the Mad Hatter, and Mariah Draughn of Winston-Salem as Alice. -

The Cosmetology Department at Surry Community College held a friendly and imaginative competition for its students during Fall Festival.

This year’s theme was “Tim Burton,” and each student dressed like a character from the famous director’s movies, complete with hair and makeup. Students also had to decide on music to be played, how to introduce their character, and explain how they achieved their look.

Burton directed many popular and successful films including: “Beetlejuice,” “Batman,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman Returns,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Big Fish,” and remakes of “Planet of the Apes” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” This gave students a wide variety of characters from which to choose.

Surry offers a degree and diploma in cosmetology. Those interested can follow the program on Facebook @surrycosmetology. For more information about the cosmetology program, contact Lead Instructor Robin Minton at -336-386-3570 or mintonr@surry.edu.