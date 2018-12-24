City schools moving into new HQ

Jeff Linville | The News Dr. Philip Brown, executive director of teaching and learning, tries out his desk in the new central office for Mount Airy City Schools. - Jeff Linville | The News School board member Ben Cooke, center, gets a tour of the new community hub from Dr. Philip Brown, left, and Dr. Kim Morrison, city school superintendent. - Jeff Linville | The News The city Board of Education will have a new place to meet after being crammed into a tiny basement space on Rawley Avenue. - Jeff Linville | The News Dr. Kim Morrison sees that Audra Chilton, director of financial services, has gotten her office squared away already. - - Jeff Linville | The News This ladder shows that not all the work had been finished by Friday afternoon as school officials were moving their work supplies over from the old location. - - Jeff Linville | The News The Mount Airy logo on the floor greets visitors who come in the front entrance. - -

Mount Airy City Schools is getting quite a Christmas present this year as central office personnel have been working the past few days to transition to a new home.

Administrators and support staff are spending the remainder of the month moving from the old location at 130 Rawley Avenue to 351 Riverside Drive.

This location has been referenced at many meetings as the former Pike Electric site. Others will remember it as a long-time Crossroads Mental Health facility.

Crossroads leased the building from the county government for 13 years. It was being subleased to New River Behavioral Health, Easter Seals and Barium Springs Home for Children in February 2011 when the county Board of Commissioners voted to shut the location down because of issues with mold. The three groups had a month to clear out.

Concerns about any lingering issues with water damage and mold are why the entire interior was gutted, then rebuilt, said Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent.

On Friday afternoon workers were finishing up some duties in the classroom that will be designated for use by Surry Community College’s evening programs such as GED studies. Morrison noted the internet connectivity jacks and the space on a wall where a display screen will soon go.

This move addresses needs the school district has had for several years, noted Carrie Venable, the school system’s public information officer.

The former superintendent, Dr. Greg Little, gave a presentation to the county commissioners about the district’s need for a larger space more than three years ago. The Rawley Avenue location has been insufficient for office space alone, much less providing a spot for the city Board of Education to meet or any space for career-development training for educators.

There are city school employees that should be housed in the central office that can’t be because there hasn’t been enough room, the district explained. Venable said these employees have been spread around to spots in the four schools instead.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners was sympathetic to the need. After a series of budget work sessions, the county board proposed renovating the Riverside Drive building as a community hub.

“On behalf of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, we are very happy for Mount Airy City Schools to be able to move into their new central office, which has been transformed into such a beautiful and modern facility,” said board chairman Van Tucker.

“This revitalized building is a great example of how county government can partner with our schools and work together to have a finished product that will be used by various interests and organizations within Surry County for many years into our future.”

The building deemed the Community Central Office will not only serve the school district, but also have conference room spaces to allow groups in the area to hold meetings.

The rear of the new building will have its own entrance where Surry Community College courses can be held without allowing access to the school staff’s offices. The college is looking to develop a catalog of courses that will be available in this newly redesigned space for courses such as high school credit, GED and more.

“Surry County is pleased that the Riverside Drive Building is once again being utilized,” said County Manager Chris Knopf. “We look forward to seeing the benefits the facility brings to the students of Mount Airy City Schools and Surry Community College in the years to come.”

“I am very grateful that the Mount Airy City Schools have invited the college to use classroom space within the new facility,” college President David Shockley said. “It is through our continued partnership that additional educational opportunities will become available for our citizens. What a wonderful addition this building will be for our entire community.”

The newly constructed Board of Education board room will not only hold board meetings but will be the first stop for professional development across the district. District training has been held in spaces within the schools which are not designed to hold large trainings. These events also have taken away available space that is used throughout the day by teachers and students.

History

In 2013 and 2014, Bill Powell completed facilities studies for all three county school systems and was able to provide county commissioners with data and recommendations for future needs and expenses.

“It was this study that revealed how diligent Mount Airy City Schools had been in taking care of its facilities,” stated Venable. “While buildings and facilities were aging, they did not require the immediate needs that other districts faced.”

In June 2015, the county board received an offer of $175,000 to buy the Riverside Drive property, but the board declined because of the idea of converting the building to a school hub.

Venable pointed out that an early estimate back then for gutting the building and constructing a new office was around $1.8 million.

An April 2016 meeting with county commissioners discussed a renovation plan that could be less than $1.5 million. In February 2017, the county board said rising construction costs put an estimate for the full project at $1.65 million.

That number was bumped back up to $1.8 million again when the county wanted a change to the roof design. The school board said the county was in favor of an arched top over the 21’ x 61’ meeting room instead of a simple A-frame or flat roof, and that added some expense.

The arched roof looks similar to the student commons area at Mount Airy High School, noted board member Phil Thacker.

The raised roof would allow some natural light into the room, Tim Matthews, school board vice chairman, stated at the time.

While final tallies have not been presented to the county yet, Venable said, “District officials and board members are pleased to report that the budget for this construction is coming in well under the projected budget even with increased building costs. The alternate bids including a raised roof, nylon roof and new HVAC system came in well under the original anticipated bid for the project.”

Dr. Morrison was promoted to superintendent while this project was in the works. She said, “I am thankful for a great partnership with our school system, community, county commissioners and Surry Community College on this project. … The original vision for this building to become a community hub is being realized, and I’m thankful to my staff for all of their tireless efforts to bring this into reality.”

