Thrift store gives away more than it sells

Connie Beamer has an unusual business plan for her store. She sells clothing and household items to those who can afford them so she can give them to those who cannot.

Beamer’s store, Mom’s Thrift and Gift, is located at 824 W. Lebanon Street, across from Cooke’s Rentals, and looks like your average thrift ship/antique store/junk shop/consignment shop at first glance.

But what shoppers may not know upon entering Mom’s is that their purchase of a new or pre-loved (as Beamer calls them) item is financing a second chance for victims of fire, natural disaster, domestic violence and homelessness.

“In this first room,” says Beamer, “90 percent of what you see is brand new. Through that door (she points toward a doorway leading to a second showroom), 90 percent of what’s in there is pre-loved.”

Beamer explains to first-time shoppers that the money they spend with her will be used to pay the rent and other overhead costs and to buy the merchandise that isn’t donated. Most of the items in the store have been donated but personal care items and cleaning supplies — some of the things a person or family starting a new life need most — must be purchased new.

When a family loses their home in a fire or a person escapes a domestic abuse situation and is starting over in a new home, Beamer fixes them up with merchandise from her store: clothing, shoes, household items, pots and pans, cleaning supplies, personal care items. She tells them how much they can have and lets them come back monthly for six months. She also donates a lot of clothing and shoes to Grace’s Closet and clothing and household items to The Shepherd’s House.

Beamer is quick to say she is not operating a not-for-profit organization. She hasn’t filed the necessary paperwork to do that, and doesn’t want to spend her time doing the paperwork necessary to run a non-profit.

“It doesn’t really matter,” she said. “There aren’t any profits anyway. You don’t make any profit when you give everything away.”

Likewise, there is no complicated system to make the decisions as to who is qualified to receive help.

“God tells me,” she said simply of how she knows who genuinely needs her assistance.

She does ask victims of fire to see the fire report or a report from the Red Cross, because she’s been burned in that way. For the same reason, she doesn’t give cash assistance, in the store or out in public. But she’s always ready to buy a meal for a homeless person or some groceries for someone who needs them when, as she says, God lays it on her heart to do so.

Beamer temporarily closed her store in early September due to some health problems in her family, and plans to re-open April 1 after refreshing and re-organizing the store. Even though she has been closed for several months, donations have continued to pour in and she continues to find and assist people who need her.

Lately, she has been monitoring prayer requests on social media to find people in need. Still, bags and boxes of donated goods are piled waist high in her front showroom and storeroom. The rear showroom has a table piled high with yellow Dollar General bags acquired on a recent beach trip.

She and a friend who volunteers with her went to Fayetteville recently to visit Beamer’s mother and pick up a carload of things her mother was giving her for the store. They decided to go to the beach while they were so close, and once they got there, went into Dollar General and discovered a 90-percent markdown on a lot of things. So they bought up a bunch of merchandise and drove all around, hitting every Dollar General they could find until the vehicle was full. Ultimately, her mother’s stuff had to wait for another trip.

“We never saw the ocean,” she laughed.

“And we love to fish,” added her friend, who declined to give her name as it is important to her that she does the work she does with Beamer for its own sake and not for credit.

“Oh yeah, we love to fish,” Beamer agreed.

At first they were going to give the toys they had acquired to Christmas toy drives, but then Beamer’s friend suggested they hold them back for Easter and make Easter baskets with them.

“Easter is a big time to celebrate Christ, too,” her friend suggested. “And there isn’t anyone helping the kids who don’t have anything then.”

Beamer agreed. She already had piles of donated baskets in her store, so the yellow bags full of heavily-discounted Dollar General merchandise is waiting for Easter.

The 90-percent-off shopping spree is just one example of the way Beamer stretches the dollars she receives from selling items in her store. She knows exactly which grocery stores offer double coupons and when. She knows how many coupons you can use at each store. She knows when stores use original prices to calculate rewards even if you are using multiple coupons.

This knowledge results in some amazing savings. She routinely pays only $7 total for four containers of laundry detergent, regularly priced at $6 each, and she proudly displays an $11 package of Depends she got for a penny.

“Some people need these,” she said. “And they’re expensive.”

Beamer can talk for hours about the stories of the people who have crossed her path since God told her to take on this work.

She has plenty of merchandise to sell and to give away. She says the hardest thing is making contact with the people who need help, and hopes that word will spread that help is available in her shop.

“A couple more volunteers would be nice,” she said. “Even if someone sat up front for a few hours once in a while, it would free me up to work in the back.”

“I’ve been blessed in my own life,” said Beamer. “I want to show how grateful and appreciative I am. That’s why we do it.”

Mom’s Thrift and Gift is located at 824 W. Lebanon St. and will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday after April 1. Call Connie Beamer at 336-325-9986 or contact her via Facebook page Mom’s Thrift and Gift if you need assistance or know someone who does or would like to volunteer or donate.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

