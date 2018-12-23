Last-minute sales rebound from snow

Bill Colvard | The News Andrew Mason, 8, of Charlotte, helps himself to one of the toys Santa was giving out early in front of Main Street’s Antique Mall. - Bill Colvard | The News Gail Hiatt, owner of Mt. Airy Tractor Co. Toyland, facing the camera, chats up a few Saturday shoppers. - Bill Colvard | The News Santa and his elf, Sprinkles, were having last minute conversations and taking photos with little ones at Bear Creek Gift. - Bill Colvard | The News Mary Lou Ehrenreich, right, rings up admission for a family visiting the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. - -

Local merchants were doing their best to bring the holiday shopping season to a satisfactory conclusion on Saturday after uneven sales and bad weather plagued previous weeks.

“It’s going to take a lot for us to recover from the snow,” sail Olde Mill Music owner Jennie Lowry. “We had a good week this week. The season had an early start because Thanksgiving was early, and we are thankful for the business we have had, but if people can’t get out, they can’t get out.”

“But it’s a beautiful day, today,” she continued Saturday morning before 11 o’clock, “and a lot of businesses will be open tomorrow, and we’ve still got Christmas Eve.”

“We have had a tremendous week,” agreed Debbie Moore and Kristen McBride at Farmhouse Spits and Spoons.

“We have been busy all week, since last Saturday,” said McBride. “After a very slow November and beginning of December, it’s finally picked up. The snow did not help, but we did better last weekend than we did Thanksgiving weekend, and then more this week.”

McBride said the late sales spurt has been heavily fueled by men, agreed by several merchants to be notoriously last-minute shoppers.

“They’re here when we open the doors to buy their wife a gift before they go to work,” she said. “One guy came in this week, and said he needed something for his wife. Good, I told him. I have 1,500 items. What does she like?”

He had no idea. McBride asked if she liked to cook. The store does specialize in kitchen items. No, the wife wasn’t much of a cook. But she did like to eat, and McBride fixed the man up with what he needed.

“Another man came in with a little girl. I honestly think he pulled her out of school,” she laughed.

The man had no clue what his wife’s interests were, but the little girl had some ideas.

“She likes to make cupcakes, and she likes fresh herbs,” McBride said the young lady told her.

Bingo and bingo again. McBride showed them the goods.

“She likes blue,” said the little girl.

Bingo again. Blue pottery.

“It’s been like that all week,” she laughed.

Santa could be spotted in several locations downtown. He was chatting folks up outside the Antique Mall with Mrs. Claus and giving presents to the kids who stopped to talk with him.

Andrew Mason, who is 8 years old, selected a toy, while his dad waited to go into the store.

“We came here to escape,” Andrew’s dad said, adding that Andrew is a Cub Scout and a straight-A student.

Santa could also be sighted in the back of Bear Creek Gifts with Sprinkles the Elf who was taking photos of the kids with Santa while wearing a pair of green shoes with enormous curled toes.

“It’s kind of slow,” Santa said during a break between kids.

“We’ve been real busy this week. Thank goodness,” said Gail Hiatt, owner of Mt. Airy Tractor Co. Toyland. “We’ll take what we can get. The weather threw everything out of whack, but as long as you get it done, that’s what matters.”

By Bill Colvard

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

