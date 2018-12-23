Most Wanted

Conley - Benton - Hardy -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Eric Eugene Benton, age 48, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for resist public officer and open container alcohol county/city property;

• Michael Thomas Gann, 47, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possess schedule II controlled substance, maintain place for controlled substances and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Christy Kay Conley, age 36, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possess schedule III controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Kristi Christiva Lowe, age 28, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess schedule II controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Christy Nicole Bright Hardy, a white female, 27, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support and probation violation;

• Ryan Gray Hardy, a white male, 29, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support;

• Brian Keith Barr, a white male, 44, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Frederick Douglas Gwyn, a black male, 46, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.