Ani Hughes, from Franklin Elementary School, is shown holding her trophy and ribbon for taking first place in the elementary division for her project Let it Rip!. Pictured with her are, from left, DeAnne Danley, Emily Summey, and Surry County school board chair Dr. Terri Mosley. - Photo courtesy of Blair Lambert Photo courtesy of Cheryl Hicks From left are Surry County school board member Earlie Coe, Surry Central High School student and technology division winner Jessi Vaughn, along with school Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. -

More than a dozen Surry County students were recognized recently for their work at the Surry County Schools District Science Fair, held at Meadowview Magnet Middle.

Educators and parents were in attendance to view the science fair projects, and to learn about the discoveries students have made because they had a question or were curious about something.

“Through the process of completing the science experiment, students learn they can use the scientific process to answer questions or spark new ones,” the schools said in a statement about the fair.

The district-wide fair was a culmination of work over several weeks.

First, students from all 19 schools participated in school level science fairs. To qualify for the district science fair, elementary students had to place first, second, or third at the school level. Middle and high school first and second place winners were also invited to attend the district fair.

“Projects at the district science fair were judged based on creative ability, scientific thought, skill and thoroughness, clarity and dramatic presentation, and the student interview,” said Jeff Edwards, Science Institute coordinator/chemical hygiene officer. “Creative ability and scientific thought carry the most weight.”

While many students ranked in the district science fair, 15 students placed high enough to advance to the regional science fair competition. The North Carolina Region 5 Science & Engineering Fair will be held on Feb. 16 at the Triad Math and Science Academy in Greensboro.

Those advancing to the regional fair include:

• Ani Hughes, from Franklin Elementary School, first place in the elementary division for her project Let it Rip!;

• Tatum Love, Westfield Elementary, second place elementary division for Which is Better For the Soil; No-Till Or Plowed Farming Methods?’

• Alexis Mayes, Dobson Elementary, also second place in the elementary division for the project Distracted Driver;

• Kaylee Dalton, Central Middle School, first place Junior Bio A for Hydrated Plants;

• Jay Mitchell, Pilot Mountain Middle, first place Junior Bio B for Musical Therapy-Does it Really Work?

• Belle Bullington, Pilot Mountain Middle, first place, Junior Chemistry division, for Salty Shenanigans;

• Jaden Wiles, Central Middle, first place for Junior Earth and Environment for Crystal Egg Geodes;

• Isaac Eller, Central Middle, first place physics and math, Rubik’s Cube Challenge;

• Nathan Narehood, Central Middle, first for engineering for I Caught a Tree Pounder;

• Tommy O’Reilly and Troy Haywood, Meadowview Magnet, first in technology for Alert Today Alive Tomorrow;

• Lauren Knop, Eash Surry High School, first in senior biology A for Growing with Light;

• Charity Rosenhauer, Eash Surry, first in senior biology B for Which Eggs Have a Higher Amount Of Fatty Acids and Cholesterol?;

• Brooke Mosley and Lanny Cave, Surry Central High School, first for senior chemistry for Which Zit Cream Zaps the Fastest?

• Melissa Mendoza, North Surry High School, first place for senior Earth and Environment, Global Climate Change;

• Meg Adams and Abby Draughn, North Surry, first for engineering for PLTW Elevator;

• Sarah Brown and Peggy Prevette, Surry Central, first place for physics and math for Physics of the Pole Vault;

• Jessi Vaughn, first in technology, Surry Central, for Human vs AI.

“Surry County Schools has a strong focus and commitment to equip students with relevant skills to become critical thinkers and problem solvers,” said Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent. “The district science fair is another way students shine and demonstrate their learning. I believe learning the scientific process is important for all students whether they decide to pursue further education or a career in a science-related field or other fields.

“Students completing science fair projects also helps them understand how to fail with grace. Many scientific discoveries did not happen the first time but through trial and error. I am pleased with the outcomes of the rigorous competition and the great work students and teachers have put into preparation, as well as parents for their support. We celebrate all of our winners, and now it’s time to prepare for the regional competition.”