Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Anthony Paul Wrede, 29, of Maple Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 6 on a charge of unauthorized use of a conveyance, dated Nov. 10. He was given a Dec. 19 court date.

He also was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Nov. 15 on traffic charges, Nov. 21 for a speeding charge and Nov. 26 for a felony charge of becoming a habitual felon. This created an additional $28,000 in secured bonds.

In 2009 he was convicted of five counts of felony breaking and entering of vehicles, felony possession of stolen goods and felony unauthorized use of a motor conveyance.

In 2012 he was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug. Then he was convicted of the same charge in 2015.

• Jimmy Lee Reynolds Jr., 32, of Herring Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 for failure to appear in court Oct. 19 on a charge of injury to real property. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.

• Lindsay Nichole Stewart, 24, of Hickory Creek Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 for failure to appear in court Oct. 9 on a felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a court date later in the day.

• David Thomas Bullin Sr., 47, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 for failure to appear in court Oct. 17 on a charge of reconnecting a utility and Oct. 25 for a charge of misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 20 court date.

• Randall Lee Blaylock, 35, of Knob Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 on charges of violation of a domestic violence protection order and injury to real property, both dated Dec. 4. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 5 court date.

• Randy Lane Magaraci Jr., 30, Chads Way, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 on felony becoming a habitual felon charge, dated Nov. 26. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

He faces counts of reckless driving to endanger, DWI, larceny of a vehicle, driving while license revoked, not wearing a seatbelt, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

The habitual felon charge comes on the heels of a 2013 conviction for felonies breaking and entering, breaking and entering of vehicles and larceny after breaking and entering.

In 2011 he was convicted of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny. In 2008 he was convicted of the same two felony charges.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.