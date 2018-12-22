Library breaks for holiday with Santa

Bill Colvard | The News Children at Friday’s Milk and Cookies with Santa event at the library listen to a story before Santa arrives. - Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy Public Library staff and Friends of the Library prepare to serve cookies. From left are branch librarian Pat Gwyn, Samantha Stewart, Sue Thomas, Robin Partis, Courtney Busick, and youth services librarian Angela Llewellyn. - Bill Colvard | The News Oliver the Elf looks on as Santa discusses Christmas arrangements with Braylen King, 6, and Bailey King, 4. - Bill Colvard | The News Brothers Daniel Stevens, 5, and Matthew Stevens, 7, relax on the floor while eating their cookies. Older brother Jackson Stevens, 9, photo bombs them from behind. - - Bill Colvard | The News Milk and Cookies with Santa brought out 88 children, parents, grandparents and caregivers. - - Bill Colvard | The News Brack Llewellyn reads “Twas the Night before Christmas” before Santa arrives. - - Bill Colvard | The News Angela Llewellyn shows Santa to his special seat. - - Bill Colvard | The News Madelyn Card struggles to make her cookie selection. - - Bill Colvard | The News Friends of the Library and other volunteers serve up the cookies and milk. - - Bill Colvard | The News Paparazzi record Santa’s every move. - - Bill Colvard | The News Brack and Angela Llewellyn were showing the kids how to make it snow when Santa arrived. - -

The Mount Airy Public Library wound up the Christmas season with a bang, with a visit from Santa and milk and cookies for the kids.

“We do this right before we close for the holiday,” said Angela Llewellyn, youth services librarian. “It’s one of my favorite events of the year. We look forward to it every year.

On Friday, 88 children, parents, grandparents and assorted caregivers filled up the library’s multi-purpose room as Angela and Brack Llewellyn read stories to the kids and led them in songs while the kids patiently, and some less patiently, waited for Santa to arrive.

Brack Llewellyn was in the midst of showing the kids how to make it snow when a clatter in the hallway signaled the arrival of the Jolly Old Elf.

Llewellyn told the kids to put on a coat, go out on the porch (after telling their folks where they were going) and to put both hands above their ears and waggle their fingers.

“I guarantee it will snow within one day,” he told the kids. “Maybe not here, but somewhere on the earth.”

The laughter in the room was overshadowed by a hearty “Ho, Ho, Ho” and Santa appeared.

“This is one of my favorite stops,” said Santa. “I see lots of cookies,” he said, rubbing his big, round belly as he eyed the table of mostly homemade cookies baked by the Friends of the Library.

Children quickly lined up for a chat with Santa.

“I told him what I wanted,” said Ella Glyn Hopkins.

Ella asked for a Shopkins Car Wash, a Luvabella doll and a Magic Pad. She explained that a Magic Pad was a thing that you draw on or write on, and all of your work glows.

“Oh, one more thing,” she said excitedly. “I asked for a DVD with 100 Sponge Bob shows on it.”

When asked if she liked Sponge Bob, she replied gleefully, “Yes.”

Braylen King, age 6, jumped in and said that he wanted 100 DVD players, an announcement that caused a great deal of surprise to all who heard it.

Piper Patton, 6, was the first kid to arrive and spoke to The News in the hallway while waiting outside for the multi-purpose room to open.

“It’s my first time to see Santa here,” she said.

Piper has already sent Santa a letter, and she saw three Santas at the parade, so she knew two of them were imposters.

“One was kind of scary,” said Piper’s mother. “He flicked a Marlboro out of his mouth before he talked to her.”

“He was creepy,” agreed Piper.

Piper did not believe he was the real Santa.

Branch librarian Pat Gwyn said that the Friends of the Library had purchased some video equipment for the library, and a video of Angela Llewellyn reading “Twas the Night before Christmas” had been posted to the Friend’s Facebook page.

On Dec. 31, after the library reopens, Llewellyn said she was planning a “New Year’s Countdown to Noon.”

“It’s for those of us who can’t stay up until midnight. We’ll toast, wish each other a Happy New Year and sing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ welcome in noon, and go home.”

Llewellyn expects folks to start arriving about 11:30 a.m. and said the event is intended for all ages.

Children at Friday’s Milk and Cookies with Santa event at the library listen to a story before Santa arrives. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4586.jpg Children at Friday’s Milk and Cookies with Santa event at the library listen to a story before Santa arrives. Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy Public Library staff and Friends of the Library prepare to serve cookies. From left are branch librarian Pat Gwyn, Samantha Stewart, Sue Thomas, Robin Partis, Courtney Busick, and youth services librarian Angela Llewellyn. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4570.jpg Mount Airy Public Library staff and Friends of the Library prepare to serve cookies. From left are branch librarian Pat Gwyn, Samantha Stewart, Sue Thomas, Robin Partis, Courtney Busick, and youth services librarian Angela Llewellyn. Bill Colvard | The News Oliver the Elf looks on as Santa discusses Christmas arrangements with Braylen King, 6, and Bailey King, 4. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4619.jpg Oliver the Elf looks on as Santa discusses Christmas arrangements with Braylen King, 6, and Bailey King, 4. Bill Colvard | The News Brothers Daniel Stevens, 5, and Matthew Stevens, 7, relax on the floor while eating their cookies. Older brother Jackson Stevens, 9, photo bombs them from behind. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4632.jpg Brothers Daniel Stevens, 5, and Matthew Stevens, 7, relax on the floor while eating their cookies. Older brother Jackson Stevens, 9, photo bombs them from behind. Bill Colvard | The News Milk and Cookies with Santa brought out 88 children, parents, grandparents and caregivers. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4580.jpg Milk and Cookies with Santa brought out 88 children, parents, grandparents and caregivers. Bill Colvard | The News Brack Llewellyn reads “Twas the Night before Christmas” before Santa arrives. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4588.jpg Brack Llewellyn reads “Twas the Night before Christmas” before Santa arrives. Bill Colvard | The News Angela Llewellyn shows Santa to his special seat. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4605.jpg Angela Llewellyn shows Santa to his special seat. Bill Colvard | The News Madelyn Card struggles to make her cookie selection. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4627.jpg Madelyn Card struggles to make her cookie selection. Bill Colvard | The News Friends of the Library and other volunteers serve up the cookies and milk. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4621.jpg Friends of the Library and other volunteers serve up the cookies and milk. Bill Colvard | The News Paparazzi record Santa’s every move. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4634.jpg Paparazzi record Santa’s every move. Bill Colvard | The News Brack and Angela Llewellyn were showing the kids how to make it snow when Santa arrived. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4599.jpg Brack and Angela Llewellyn were showing the kids how to make it snow when Santa arrived. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.