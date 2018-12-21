Mount Airy Police Reports

• Lowes Foods has been the scene of two separate thefts in recent days, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

One incident last Sunday involved the larceny of a 750/1,000-watt electric fireplace heater valued at $160 by an unknown suspect. This came after another theft was discovered on Dec. 13 which also involved property damage, in which a lock was broken to steal a 20-pound Amerigas propane tank valued at $300. The damage to the padlock was put at $15.

• Linda Daye George, 40, of 240 Starlite Road, the address for Starlite Motel, was charged with assault last Saturday after allegedly slapping motel employee Johnik Duncan in the face when she was asked to leave. George is to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 16 and has been banned from the motel property.

• Johnny Junior Blankenship, 46, of 794 W. Lebanon St., was arrested on a second-degree trespassing charge on Dec. 12 during a domestic disturbance. Blankenship was held in the Surry County Jail without bond and was scheduled to be in District Court this past Thursday.

• A crime involving counterfeit currency occurred on Dec. 11 at McDonald’s on North Andy Griffith Parkway, where an unknown suspect passed a bogus $100 bill containing red Chinese lettering. Similar incidents involving such currency have occurred in other parts of the country.

• A Briggs & Stratton generator valued at $799 was stolen on Dec. 8 at Lowe’s Home Improvement by an unknown party.

• Crystal Ann Dishman, 36, of 137 Green House Trail, Lowgap, was charged on Dec. 6 with two felonies, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman was encountered by police during an overdose investigation at 933 Rockford St., the address for Northern Hospital Home Care.

Dishman, who was found to be in possession of a handgun during the incident, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 23 appearance in District Court.

• The Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny on Dec. 3, involving the theft by a known party of sunglasses, phone chargers and beer valued at $47 altogether.