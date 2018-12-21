Board alters alcohol policy for events

Tom Joyce | The News Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson outlines proposed changes related to beer and wine sales at concerts held in the city as Commissioner Shirley Brinkley listens. -

Mount Airy officials have tweaked rules for wine and beer sales at events sponsored by the Surry Arts Council, and at the same time stirred up an old debate surrounding how those of other organizations are regulated.

Before the city Board of Commissioners met Thursday night, alcohol vendors planning to offer products during an annual concert series held during the warmer months at Blackmon Amphitheatre faced the prospect of paying a $50 permit fee for each event.

That represented a potential yearly expense of $2,500 for each beer and wine vendor involved (with more than 50 concerts scheduled) which stood to undermine their ability to make a profit.

This was seen as particularly problematic in cases where threatening weather reduced attendance or cut off sales entirely because of a venue change, Tanya Jones, Surry Arts Council executive director, has said.

During the last concert season, one local operation, Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, piggybacked on the permit of Shelton Vineyards, which has sold wine at the events for 14 years. However, that is not an option from now on, due to Shelton pulling out of the arrangement.

At the same time, the Surry Arts Council wants to be able to promote that wine and beer will be available for the 2019 event series at Blackmon Amphitheatre. That’s because attendees like to partake of those beverages during the popular concerts featuring beach music and other acts, Jones has said.

During the last meeting of the Mount Airy commissioners on Dec. 6, she asked the board to consider imposing a $150 annual permitting fee for those selling beer and fortified wine rather than $50 per show.

When gathering again Thursday night, the board met Jones somewhere in the middle, voting 4-0 (with Commissioner Jon Cawley absent) to implement a $500 annual fee for the Surry Arts Council for sales at events hosted by the council or its designees.

This takes the vendors out of the equation altogether as far as paying fees to the city, which the arts organization will now do. It also is required to have proof of liability insurance for events and an ABC permit. New language reflecting the changes is being incorporated into the city’s overall ordinance governing street festivals.

“Now she (Tanya Jones) would deal with the vendors,” City Manager Barbara Jones said of the proposal before it was approved. “I don’t know if she would charge them.”

Tanya Jones did not attend Thursday night’s meeting. But City Manager Jones said that based on recent discussions between her, Police Chief Dale Watson and the Surry Arts Council official, the latter seemed content with the ordinance changes overall.

“I think there was some concern still about the fee,” the city manager said of Tanya Jones’ reaction to the new $500 charge.

Fairness questioned

Another issue arose during Thursday night’s discussion which served to rekindle past concerns among city officials about how large events held by organizations in town are handled by the municipality.

This occurred after Commissioner Shirley Brinkley asked why the $500 figure was specified for the Surry Arts Council fee.

The city manager explained that this is meant to cover the costs of cleaning up after the Blackmon Amphitheatre concerts.

That led Brinkley to question why the Greater of Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is not charged accordingly for the annual Autumn Leaves Festival. That large event results in extra expenses for sanitation and other city personnel.

“How is it that the Autumn Leaves Festival is not charged anything?” Brinkley asked.

“You charge one (organization) that brings in a ton of people and you don’t charge another that brings in a ton of people,” she added. “It just seems like it’s not fair.”

The city manager responded that the fee structure involves a call by the board, which in the past has discussed the large expenses faced by the municipality for events such as the Autumn Leaves Festival for little compensation in return.

A study in 2013 showed that special events held in Mount Airy cost city government $42,237 a year for extra manpower and equipment for such needs as security, traffic control and trash collections.

Only $2,575 in permit fees was taken in for events during the year in question, with $2,050 of that coming from a single source — a series of Shelton Vineyards-sponsored concerts that included the $50 charge for each.

The city manager reminded the commissioners that despite such findings, they have opted not to pursue a different arrangement with groups such as the chamber.

While they approved the new fee for the Surry Arts Council Thursday night, the commissioners expressed a desire to look at the broader picture of event costs when they hold budget discussions next year.

Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson outlines proposed changes related to beer and wine sales at concerts held in the city as Commissioner Shirley Brinkley listens. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Detail-this.jpg Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson outlines proposed changes related to beer and wine sales at concerts held in the city as Commissioner Shirley Brinkley listens. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.