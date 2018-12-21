Three charged in vehicle thefts

Jamie Meredith - Travis Meredith - Tiff -

DOBSON — Three people have been arrested at the start of what could be several arrests related to stolen vehicles and equipment in the area over the past two months.

Travis Ray Meredith, 39, and Cecelia Tiff, 30, both of 5388 Haystack Road, Dobson, and Jamie Lee Meredith, 42, of 882 Double Creek Road, Dobson, were all arrested this week in connection with various incidents that occurred during the time frame of Oct. 29 through Dec. 18, according to Capt. Scott Hudson.

Each week The Mount Airy News prints copies of incident reports — where citizens tell officers about a crime committed against them. The stand-alone reports don’t include any information about arrests being made, but that doesn’t mean the authorities aren’t working hard to solve the cases.

“Over the course of several weeks, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office received numerous incident complaints involving vehicles and trailers being stolen,” stated Hudson. While investigating, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division was able to recover some of the missing items.

Sheriff Steve Hiatt ran down some of the incidents between Oct. 29-Dec. 18 that seem related.

On Oct. 29, Christopher Bowles reported his 2005 Chevy Silverado stolen from an address located on Old U.S. 601 in White Plains. On Nov. 1, Boyd Wood reported his 16-foot trailer stolen from an address located on Liberty School Road in State Road.

On Dec. 18, Michael Thomas reported his 1995 Toyota truck stolen from an address on Double Creek Road between Copeland and Rockford. The same day, Heather Hammaker reported her 2000 Nissan Xterra stolen from an address on N.C. 268 in the greater Dobson area.

Sheriff Hiatt, who won his November election and was sworn in during this time, pointed out some other details.

On Nov. 15, the sheriff’s office’s Patrol Division received information that a stolen 16-foot trailer could possibly be at the address of 372 Floyd Mayes Road, which is halfway between Beulah and Devotion.

Hiatt stated that a patrol deputy arrived on the scene and confirmed that the trailer was in fact the one reported stolen by Boyd Wood two weeks earlier. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

The next day, Nov. 16, the Patrol Division reportedly located Bowles’ stolen 2005 Chevy Silverado at 164 McMickle School Road, less than a mile east of Floyd Mayes Road. This case also was turned over to investigation division.

On Tuesday, the sheriff said work by both the investigation and patrol divisions uncovered tips and evidence that there could be numerous stolen vehicles on Haystack Road about half a mile west of Floyd Mayes Road.

That led to securing a search warrant for the residence of Travis Meredith and Tiff. At that location Hiatt said officers discovered Thomas’ 1995 Toyota and Hammaker’s Nissan Xterra.

The sheriff’s office’s Animal Control Division and Narcotics Division also assisted with the investigation and search.

The sheriff’s office says that Travis Meredith has been charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and two counts of conspiracy to commit felony larceny. As of Friday he was held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond with a Feb. 25 court date.

According to the court docket, Travis Meredith has a Jan. 14 court appearance to face previous charges of possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.

Tiff was charged with two counts of larceny of a vehicle, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit felony larceny, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cecelia Tiff was held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $50,500 secured bond.

Jamie Meredith, who lives on Double Creek Road near Michael Thomas, has been charged with felony larceny, three counts of larceny of a vehicle, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

After the different ongoing investigations and the execution of the search warrant were completed, detectives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division were able to charge and arrest Jamie Lee Meredith, 42, of 882 Double Creek Road, Dobson, North Carolina 27017 with

Jamie Lee Meredith was held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office noted that Meredith also faces a charge of parole violation on Dec. 28. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, he was released from prison May 28 after a November 2017 conviction for three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony credit card fraud.

Then on Jan. 4 and Feb. 15 next year he faces two counts of driving while license revoked before the Feb. 25 date for the new charges.

Sheriff Hiatt noted that the criminal investigation is ongoing, and he expects further charges to be issued in the coming days thanks to the teamwork shown during these investigations.

The sheriff also thanked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation for its assistance on the cases.

Jamie Meredith https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Jamie-Meredith.jpg Jamie Meredith Travis Meredith https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Travis-Meredith.jpg Travis Meredith Tiff https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Cecelia-Tiff.jpg Tiff

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.