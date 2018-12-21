Ararat racetrack ready to reopen

Jeff Linville | The News Charlie Reynolds, left, talks plans with Jason McAllister, who is reopening the Ararat, Virginia, racetrack in 2019. - Jeff Linville | The News After a soft opening with a couple of races this fall, the green light will come on a full season in March. - Jeff Linville | The News The dirt track in Ararat is 3/10ths of a mile long. -

ARARAT, Va. — Thunder will roll once again next year across the state line in Patrick County.

A new business owner is planning a 2019 racing season at the former Rolling Thunder Raceway in Ararat.

Like a a restaurant holding a “soft opening” for a few days before the grand opening, Jason McAlister opened the track for a few days in the late summer/early fall to raise public awareness and work out the kinks of operating a track before rolling out a full schedule starting in late March (the first full season since 2016).

McAlister is a native of Sterling, Massachusetts. He said he moved to North Carolina earlier this year because his girlfriend’s parents live south of here and had fallen into poor health.

He said he had always wanted to have a racetrack, and once he saw Rolling Thunder he knew it was exactly what he was looking for.

Back in high school, McAlister recalled, he was a standout in football (quarterback and linebacker) and baseball (pitcher and shortstop). He made the area all-star teams (similar to our all-conference teams) in football, baseball and basketball.

Soon after high school he was looking for another outlet for his competitive juices and started racing mini sprints — a small, open-wheel racing vehicle. He said he had a great time doing that for a decade, and that’s when he felt the pull to run his own track.

The former operators of the raceway, Gary and Alesia Nester, still own the property, but are leasing the land to McAlister to run the business. They also have been helpful in providing wisdom from their experiences.

Part of that knowledge is a previous uproar from some residents in the area a decade ago over noise from the track, located at 3532 Friends Mission Road.

An article from September 2009 in The Mount Airy News tells of a settlement agreement with the Commonwealth of Virginia whereby the track would operate a regular weekly schedule, but only from March 31 to Oct. 1 for certain louder classes (except for special events); also, it said that race night would be completed by 11 p.m., with the “steel heads” class not running after 10 p.m.

Getting help

So, McAlister finally had the track he had long wanted. And he had some inside knowledge on operations from the former owner. Still, how was a guy from up north going to spread the word about what he was doing and develop friendships in the local racing scene?

“You need to talk to Charlie,” said more than one person.

McAlister reached out to Charlie Reynolds, a Flat Rock man who has a wide network of friends in the area racing community.

A Beulah native, Reynolds tried his hand racing anything with wheels in his younger days. He also knows how to turn a wrench and is known for his body work. However, worsening back problems knocked Reynolds out of work a year ago.

Being asked to help out behind the scenes has been a welcomed relief from the boredom of being disabled.

Discussing the track this week, the two men start talking faster as they get excited about the upcoming season.

Making plans

During the trial run earlier this year, the races included all kinds of vehicles, said Reynolds, including four-wheelers, mini sprints, U-cars, crate late models, crate 602 modifieds, Renegades and Extreme Stock 4.

McAlister said he has been at tracks where the rules are so tight that only the rich folks can afford to race there. And then they expect to receive a big prize award at the end of the night.

He said he would rather have a place that is fairly affordable so that folks can come out and run a race with their families watching in the stands — without breaking the bank.

Go-karts and mini sprints can be a fun attraction, especially on track that is 3/10ths of a mile, he said. But it wouldn’t be much fun if people came in with vastly superior equipment that cost a fortune and blew everyone off the track.

What if you invert the qualifiers and put the fastest drivers in the back, he asked. What if you put everyone in slick, longer-lasting tires so no one had better traction than the next guy? Some of these guys change tires every three or four races, and most people can’t afford that, he said. And that makes a big difference on a track.

What about bringing in motorcycles and ATVs once a month, he mused.

Social media

One idea to generate interest and awareness before the season starts is to create video content for a Facebook page and perhaps a YouTube channel, according to Reynolds.

Jason already has gotten the equipment together to do some interviews with drivers, let folks get to know these fellows, said Reynolds.

The drivers can bring their cars if they want and tell the public a little about the different classes of vehicles, he said.

It would be a great way for potential sponsors to get familiar with the drivers, said McAlister. They might see a young man in a video and be impressed and think that they would like to put a logo on his car.

Once the Christmas and New Year’s holidays are out of the way, he said, then he would like to reach out to the drivers and set up some interviews.

Tentatively, the racing season would start on a Saturday like March 30 or April 6.

The racetrack Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/rollingthunderraceway.

