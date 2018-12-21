Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

Corey Matthew Meredith, 25, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Dec. 5 for failure to appear in court Aug. 14 to face one count of traffic violations. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 31 court date.

Christopher Noel Chilton, 40, of Old Forge Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 5 for failure to appear in court Nov. 30 on a charge of probation violation. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 23 court date.

Isaac Perry Hayes, 20, of Kirkland Avenue, Elkin, whose occupation reads lawncare for Elkin High School, was served a warrant Dec. 5 for one count of possessing or attempting to possess a firearm in violation of a 50B (domestic violence restraining order), dated Nov. 1. He was given no bond with a court date six days later.

Jeremy Franklin Collins, 31, of Bobs Way, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Dec. 5 for failure to appear in court Nov. 26 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

Morgan Jade McPherson, 31, of the same address as Collins in Ararat, was served an order for arrest Dec. 5 for failure to appear in court Nov. 26 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV drug. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28 court date.

She also has a Feb. 5 court date for charges of hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage, failure to reduce speed, reckless driving to endanger, having no car registration, and failure to comply with driver’s license restrictions.

Sydnie Tane Shiqwaun Carter, a.k.a. Sydnie Rawley, 27, of Eleanor Avenue, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 5 for injury to personal property, dated Nov. 3. She was given a Jan. 11 court date.

Dillion Ryan Odum, 23, of Wind Ridge Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Dec. 5 for possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, both dated Oct. 10. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

