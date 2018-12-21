Mount Airy Police Reports

• Multiple cases of vehicles being stolen have occurred in Mount Airy in recent days, according to city police department reports. Two were discovered missing last Saturday from Mount Airy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram on North Andy Griffith Parkway, including a 2019 Dodge passenger car valued at $49,365, described as two-door and black in color, and a white/tan 2013 Ford F-250 crew cab truck valued at $32,225.

In addition, a Dodge key FOB (frequency-operated button) and a Ford key, valued at $650 altogether, were stolen during the incident that occurred overnight Friday.

• Also discovered stolen Saturday was a red 1993 Honda Civic hatchback, which was taken from a residence in the 700 block of West Lebanon Street. The car was unlocked with a key inside it at the time. The owner of that vehicle, valued at $500, is Dorothy Marie Blankenship, whose address in Mount Airy was not listed.

• Hunter Cole Danley, 20, of 547 Old Creed Road, was charged with hit and run, damage to real property and possession of a malt beverage by a person under 21 on Dec. 10, which involved a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup that was impounded. Danley is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 18. No other details about the alleged hit-and-run incident were listed.

• Tristan Hailey Fowler, 20, of 285 Alicia Lane, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony; simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Dec. 9.

Fowler, who was encountered by police during a “traffic problem” investigation at Sheetz on Rockford Street, is free on a $1,500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on April 8.

• Roger Dale Thomas Jr., 31, of 1712 Pittman St., was charged with driving while impaired, failure to register a motor vehicle and displaying fictitious registration on Dec. 8 as the result of a traffic stop on North Main Street at Jones School Road. Thomas is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Jan. 17.

• Brandon Elizalde Lozano, 21, of 112 Hickory Hill Road, was charged with driving while impaired on Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of West Pine Street stemming from a traffic crash. Lozano was released on a written promise to be in District Court on April 8.

• Benjamin Levi Thomas, 29, of 2560 S. Main St., was charged with hit and run on Dec. 8 as the result of a crash at the Four Brothers convenience store on Holly Springs Church Road. An investigation led to police locating Thomas at his home. He is slated to be in District Court on Jan. 14.