Santa, not Otis, goes to Shepherd’s House

Submitted photo Traci George, back left, and Donna Hiatt serve as Santa’s helpers at The Shepherd’s House on Monday. Kandis George is a reindeer, and the Mickey Mouse Club and Shepherd’s House kids all gather round Santa for a group photo. -

Children living at the Shepherd’s House got an early visit from Santa after Saturday’s rainy weather upset the schedule of some of his helpers.

“We didn’t get to be in the parade,” said Donna Hiatt, referring to herself and the Mickey Mouse Club, her godchildren’s chosen identity this Christmas.

Hiatt said she dresses the kids up each year, and they go to nursing homes or the hospital to cheer people up. Since she knew her friend Kenneth Junkin, who lives in Gordo, Alabama, was going to be in Mount Airy doing some Christmas shopping on Monday, she called him up and asked him to bring his Santa suit.

Junkin has been representing Mr. Claus at public events for 46 years, making 35 appearances a year between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day and seeing more than 2,000 kids during that period every year, so Hiatt figured he would be up for a visit with a few more.

“Kenneth and I are really close,” said Hiatt, “and since the kids missed the parade, I wanted to take them to the hospital or The Shepherd’s House or a nursing home instead.”

Junkin agreed to the visit, Hiatt decided The Shepherd’s House was the best place to take Santa, and enlisted Traci George to come along so the two of them could be Santa’s helpers.

During the rest of the year, when Junkin is not representing Santa Claus at public events, he is a renowned Mayberry tribute artist, bringing his impersonation of Mayberry town drunk Otis Campbell to festivals and events all over the country. He has appeared at every city Mayberry Days except for the first one when he had tickets for an Alabama/Georgia football game, and as a huge Alabama fan, did not want to give them up or face the friends he had invited to go with him if he canceled.

He has been making appearances as Otis since the early ’90s, ever since he worked as driver and security for Don Knotts, and was asked by fans if Otis was driving Barney.

“I was dressed a little like him, and I’ve always been a big fan, so I decided to do it,” said Junkin. “But I try not to get Otis and Santa confused.”

He succeeded in not confusing his two characters, but others were less successful in that regard.

“It was really, really awesome,” said Shepherd’s House director Mary Boyles. “Donna called me up and said Otis was coming.”

Boyles said that she initially thought it a tiny bit odd that Otis was coming to the shelter, but Hiatt has always been supportive, and she knew the residents would love a visit from a Mayberry celebrity.

The only possible hitch was a resident of the shelter was celebrating a year of sobriety on Monday, the planned day of the visit, and Boyles wasn’t sure about the appropriateness of Otis as a guest for that anniversary, but she rolled with it.

All ended well when Santa turned up instead of Otis, with both Hiatt and George serving as his helpers, along with a reindeer and a passel of Mouse Clubbers.

“We had just gone from eight kids to four,” said Boyles, “so they got showered with so much love and attention. Then we recognized our resident who had her anniversary of one year of sobriety, and she loved it too.”

“This was my Christmas,” said Hiatt, after it was all over. “It was just so wonderful to see everyone so happy.”

“It makes my heart full,” added Boyles.

Traci George, back left, and Donna Hiatt serve as Santa’s helpers at The Shepherd’s House on Monday. Kandis George is a reindeer, and the Mickey Mouse Club and Shepherd’s House kids all gather round Santa for a group photo. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Shepherd-Santa.jpg Traci George, back left, and Donna Hiatt serve as Santa’s helpers at The Shepherd’s House on Monday. Kandis George is a reindeer, and the Mickey Mouse Club and Shepherd’s House kids all gather round Santa for a group photo. Submitted photo

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.