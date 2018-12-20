Mayberry Mall sale expected soon

The front of Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy is pictured in October. -

Just in time for Christmas, some good news has emerged regarding the troubled Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy.

It was announced Thursday night during a city Board of Commissioners meeting that the sale of the shopping center on North Andy Griffith Parkway is expected soon — almost a year after it was threatened with closure due to unsafe conditions.

“The attorney for the Mayberry Mall owner anticipates a closing the first week of January,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell said in providing an update on a transaction that has been in the works for months.

It involves a sale of the shopping center by its longtime owner, Mike Kohan of New York, to South Carolina developer T. Scott Smith, who has tackled a number of projects including Underground Atlanta in Georgia.

Smith, the CEO of WRS Inc. of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, expressed interest in buying the local mall in January — as the city government was preparing to close the facility because ongoing structural problems posed health and safety hazards.

However, the sale was delayed for reasons including a lawsuit filed by Rural King, a retail chain that earlier had sought to buy a former Kmart location in the mall. Rural King was claiming the right of first refusal to acquire the remainder of Mayberry Mall — minus a freestanding Belk department store — rather than Smith.

Rural King subsequently abandoned its expansion plans in Mount Airy altogether, apparently clearing the way for the purchase by the South Carolina developer which now appears eminent.

In making the announcement at Thursday night’s meeting, Campbell was referring to an email received earlier in the day from Robert A. Fuerst, a lawyer with a Cleveland legal firm representing the mall’s present owner in the deal.

“It looks like we have gotten past the last obstacle and are moving towards a closing around the first week of January,” Fuerst wrote in reference to the last items remaining. These reportedly have included a title search to check for any liens or other issues surrounding the property.

“Fingers crossed,” Fuerst added.

Property often changes hands with the start of a new year due to tax or other implications.

Mayor David Rowe said at Thursday night’s meeting that based on a recent conversation he had with Smith, the South Carolina developer is poised to make improvements to the mall once all the paperwork is finalized.

“He is planning on getting his crews up here … and getting to work,” the mayor said. “So that’s a bit of good news.”

Concern for tenants

In commenting on the mall situation progressing toward a sale, Commissioner Jim Armbrister expressed concern before Thursday night’s meeting about the tenants who have suffered through the process that has been clouded by uncertainty.

At least two stores in the shopping center, a longtime JCPenney outlet and Bath and Body Works, have closed this year in response.

“Supposedly he’s got a regiment of stores lined up,” Armbrister said of plans by Smith to boost the retail offerings of the mall.

“My concern is, what will the rates be for those who have toughed it out?” he said, mentioning a Hallmark store as one example of such perseverance. Armbrister said he hopes Smith, who seems to be fair-minded, will take that into account with his rent structure for tenants who have remained loyal during a difficult period.

“Looking forward, that would be one of my concerns,” Armbrister said.

The front of Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy is pictured in October. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Maul-this.jpg The front of Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy is pictured in October.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.