Holiday to affect garbage pickups

Santa Claus will be making his usual deliveries to local households around the first of next week, but visits by Mount Airy sanitation crews will not be as prevalent then due to the Christmas holiday.

All three areas of city trash-pickup operations will be affected, including residential, commercial and industrial.

This includes no yard waste collections on Monday, which also will be the case on Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve.

In addition, no residential garbage pickups will occur on Christmas Day.

Residential routes normally run on Tuesday and Wednesday will both be serviced Wednesday, on a curbside-only basis.

The holiday schedule also includes no commercial or industrial pickups in Mount Airy on Monday and Tuesday.

Municipal offices will be closed those two days for Christmas.