Shoals Ruritans collect gifts for ‘angels’

It’s already been a busy and fulfilling week for the Shoals Ruritans who oversee the club’s annual Angel Tree Project.

Members of the group’s Public Service Committee tasked with overseeing the project came together early in the week at the Shoals Ruritan Building to welcome the large number of community residents who had previously selected one or more of the 101 “angels” taken from the tree.

Those residents returned bearing a bountiful supply of brightly colored packages. Each group of packages contained clothing and other practical items mixed with toys and games from a child’s wish list.

Participants were met by Ruritans who helped unload gifts as they voiced appreciation and admiration for the generosity of those who were giving.

This marks the 18th year for the project which was conceived and has been overseen throughout its history by Ruritan Dale Jessup. An average of about 100 angels has been helped each year. Jessup, a 20-year member of the Shoals Ruritan Club, first suggested the project as a community activity for the holidays.

The club had previously been involved in hosting the community Independence Day celebration that continues today, Jessup recalled. He saw the Angel Tree project as a way of providing a positive community activity during the Christmas season, promoting the Ruritan initiative of helping their community and their fellow man.

“The people of this community have always been good to support us,” Jessup said. “They like giving to their community and being able to help their neighbors. There are some wonderful people here who are always willing to help someone who needs it.”

An overwhelming majority of the families taking part in giving have participated for years and look forward to the activity as a part of their own Christmas. Ruritans noted that parents often select angels near the age of their own children and then encourage their children to help with the shopping and gift selection. Area churches and Sunday School classes also take part each year.

By midweek, the families of “angels” begin to arrive and load the gifts. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office provides a food box for each family and Shoals Ruritans prepare treat bags.

Several Ruritans recall an instance from a past year when a young girl accompanied her family as they picked up gifts. Ruritans traditionally wear Santa-styled hats for the day and the young girl immediately spotted a Ruritan in a hat. “Santa Claus,” she called out to him as she ran up to hug him and thank him for her gifts. The moment made a memory that committee members say won’t soon be forgotten.

Parents are also quick to voice their appreciation, Jessup noted. But the children provide the motivation that drives the program.

“We do this for the feeling we get when we think about those kids who are going to be able to have a great Christmas,” Jessup explained. “And we know it might not have been as great without this.”

Shoals community residents and program participants J.W. and Nancy Hunt explained why they look forward to taking an angel each year.

“We get two benefits,” J.W. said. “One, we get the satisfaction of knowing that we’re helping someone. And two, older folks get to picture the joy on that child’s face when they open their Christmas presents.”

Ruritan Wallye Jones offered her own perspective on the benefits of taking part.

“My joy,” she explained, “comes from the large number of people who come in every year to select an angel or to drop off gifts and are so excited and enthused about taking part and helping others.”

“Every member of this committee, is dedicated to this project and puts a lot of hours and effort into this. But we also get a lot out of it,” Jessup said.

Members of the Shoals Ruritan Public Service Committee stand among just a few of the gifts that are being provided for “angels” in the Shoals community. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC08423.jpg Members of the Shoals Ruritan Public Service Committee stand among just a few of the gifts that are being provided for “angels” in the Shoals community.