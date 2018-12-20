SCC students help in ‘emergency’

Submitted photo Surry Community College Practical nursing students and paramedic students work a staged trauma event where they assist three victims. - Submitted photo Theatrical makeup is applied to the forehead of Surry Community College instructional assistant Candace Hawks to create a head injury; she was a victim in the moulage event. The makeup work was done by cosmetology student Kasse Wilson of Pilot Mountain. -

DOBSON — Practical Nursing students at Surry Community College were in class on what felt like a normal Monday recently when things suddenly took an unexpected turn.

Instructors told the students there had been an accident in front of the Health Sciences Building on the Dobson campus, and they were about to put their training to use.

The nursing students hurried out of their classrooms on a chilly morning to find a car had run up on a sidewalk. A wheelchair was strewn on the lawn. They heard the screams of a young woman standing on the sidewalk who has a grotesque forehead injury.

She told them something happened to her husband, who was driving the car, and that the car had gone out of control and struck someone in a wheelchair.

Assessing the situation, the students found the woman’s husband unconscious, lying partially out the doorway of the car. The students then spotted another female on the ground in front of the car; she had a bloody compound fracture of the leg.

Of course, it was a training scenario, not an actual accident, but the students were expected to respond is if it were all the real thing.

The practical nursing students assessed the situation, called 9-1-1 and assisted the patients. The woman with a head injury was played by Candace Hawks, an instructional assistant at the college, and the woman with the leg fracture was Karen Harvell, SCC nurse educator. The driver of the car was represented by a manikin.

College Nurse Educator Dena Shore organized the learning event with help of students from the school’s cosmetology program, who did the theatrical makeup application to the victims.

“In the nursing program, we take special efforts to accommodate all types of learning styles; I feel that participating in a live simulation activity targeted all types of learners. Moulage and live simulation provides a real-life, hands-on scenario for the student to apply their skills and gain experience,” Shore said.

The paramedics that came to the scene were actual SCC instructors – Vickie Ramey, director of EMS programs, and Kenneth Vaught, coordinator of emergency medical program – and paramedic students from the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy who drove a college teaching ambulance to the wreck scene.

The practical nursing students have been studying trauma and emergency nursing care along with didactic training, case studies, and various other activities.

“The situation we created was that the driver of a vehicle had experienced a myocardial infarction (heart attack), became unconscious, and hit a pedestrian. A passenger was in the car who sustained a head injury,” Shore said.

“The students had no idea that any situation was occurring. They were completing an activity in their classroom when I alerted them that there had been an ‘accident.’ They went outside, and had to complete skills like scene safety, notifying the emergency response system, and completing first aid skills, CPR and professional communication.”

The focus of the moulage event was critical thinking, and the students completed a debriefing where they were able to share their feelings about what went well and what could have gone better. Debriefing is meant to help students develop insights on where they can improve, said Shore, especially in a true emergent situation.

“I cannot brag enough about my fellow educators here at Surry Community College. Vickie Ramey, director of EMS Programs, and Robin Minton, cosmetology lead instructor, were beyond helpful for this activity,” Shore said. “By utilizing each department’s specialty, we were able to have a cohesive, realistic simulation for all involved.

“As a new nurse educator, I was very grateful for the support of my colleagues as well: Dr. Yvonne Johnson, RN; Dr. Douglas Underwood, RN; Betsy Duncan, MSN, RN; Karen Harvell, MSN, RN; Lory Puckett, FNP-C, MSN, RN; Jade Tate, MSN, RN; and Candace Hawks,” Shore said.

“They were able to lend their years of experience to make this a truly memorable experience for the students. I hope to see this moulage activity expand further in the future to involve even more departments.”

